2022 NFL Draft: Don't overthink Aidan Hutchinson; don't overlook Malik Willis and Kenny Pickett

With how much quarterback money is (unsurprisingly) flying around this offseason, teams must consider the long-term ramifications of picks at the position. Anyone who's thinking of taking a quarterback in Round 2 should instead trade up into the last few picks of Round 1, thus securing the fifth-year option. It's a huge deal. So, which QBs could be in play in this range? I like Sam Howell and Matt Corral , but Ridder is my guy.

Ridder just has "it." A four-year starter at Cincinnati, he guided the Bearcats to levels we've never seen before. Cincy went 44-7 over the past for years, for God's sake. I talked to him on my podcast a couple weeks ago, and the 22-year-old oozes intelligence and confidence. His athleticism, knack for the moment, arm and leadership make me think Alex Smith, and I loved Alex Smith. Ridder raved about Detroit coach Dan Campbell on my podcast; I could see the Lions pouncing with their second first-round pick (No. 32 overall). I also could envision Atlanta or Carolina trading back into the first round to grab Ridder, if they don't go quarterback in the top 10. Seattle and Pittsburgh could be in play, too. Whoever picks Ridder won't be disappointed.