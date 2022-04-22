2022 NFL Draft: All-Pros, Pro Bowlers and overachievers in this class

The excitement over the 2022 wide receiver class is valid, based on the talent and potential within the group. While there is not a Ja'Marr Chase-level talent in the class, there are plenty of A-plus playmakers with the speed, skills and hands to make an impact from Day 1. USC's Drake London and Arkansas' Treylon Burks are super-sized pass catchers with the capacity to dominate in the red zone. Penn State's Jahan Dotson and Ohio State's Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave are big-play specialists with the speed, quickness and burst to produce splash plays on the perimeter. Jameson Williams might be the best WR in the group, but a late-season injury could make him a redshirt candidate. If healthy and available, the Alabama standout could make an immediate impact as a deep-ball specialist.