NFL draft: Ranking every quarterback class since 2000

The first round produced a pair of long-range starters in Alex Smith and back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers. We all know how Rodgers fumed while watching 21 teams (the Vikings and Cowboys each picked twice in the top 23) pass him by before the Packers added him to a roster already equipped with Brett Favre under center. The chance to sit and learn helped Rodgers, who went on to win a Super Bowl and emerge as one of history's most talented quarterbacks. With what we know now, Rodgers should have gone ahead of Smith -- and all other humans in the 2005 draft -- but Smith's commendable career record of 99-67-1 is something plenty of passers would trade anything for. Smith announced his retirement last offseason; his courageous comeback in Washington in 2020 is the stuff that makes Earth a finer place. Beyond the big two, this class offered unusual longevity. Ryan Fitzpatrick is a pure delight, pairing with Matt Cassel as two of the more productive seventh-rounders in memory. This group also gave us Derek Anderson and the whirlwind known as Kyle Orton. It's crazy to think Washington was forced to settle for Jason Campbell one pick after Rodgers went to Green Bay.