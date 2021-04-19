Around the NFL

Alex Smith announces retirement after 16-year career in NFL

Published: Apr 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Alex Smith's improbable comeback ended up being his final act in football.

The 36-year-old quarterback announced his retirement Monday via Instagram.

Smith said earlier this offseason he was interested in pursuing a new opportunity under center once the inevitable -- his release from Washington -- became a reality, and he could have continued his career if he'd wanted to. Multiple teams wanted to sign Smith, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, but Smith instead decided a couple of weeks ago to walk away from the sport on his terms.

Essentially, there was no better way for Smith to go out than on his own terms, having made it back in nearly unthinkable fashion and leading his team to a playoff berth. Smith acknowledged as much in his retirement video, saying "even though I've got plenty of snaps left in me," he's ready to discover what awaits him in his next step in life, and first beyond football.

Football, though, is what drove Smith to battle through his arduous recovery, to be able to go on long walks with his wife, Elizabeth, and to run around with his kids in the backyard. It powered him back to the field in 2020, where he stepped in as Washington's last resort under center following a benching of ﻿Dwayne Haskins﻿ and injury to ﻿Kyle Allen﻿ to post a 5-1 record as Washington's starter and help solidify the position, even if only temporary. With Smith around to do enough to keep Washington competitive, the Football Team went on a run to finish 7-9 and win the league's worst division, while Smith won the 2020 AP Comeback Player of the Year award.

Though he'd be unable to participate in Washington's postseason loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he'd already accomplished more than enough to earn the universal respect of the football world. It would be a fitting final act to a career that had seen about as many high and low points as possible.

Smith entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick of the rebuilding San Francisco 49ers, who were desperate to find an answer under center for years after Steve Young's retirement. They landed on the Utah playmaker who had shined in Urban Meyer's spread attack, leading the Utes to a perfect 12-0 record and a victory in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl.

Smith had the weight of the world on his shoulders and struggled to live up to the hype, but not before Jim Harbaugh arrived and turned things around, helping Smith prove his worthiness at the professional level, helping the 49ers to a 13-3 mark and a division title in 2011. In that postseason, Smith authored a signature moment, leading an 85-yard touchdown drive in 1:28 capped by a bullet fired into the chest of Vernon Davis for the game-winning touchdown vs. the Saints.

Two years later, he'd been replaced by electrifying dual-threat star Colin Kaepernick and shipped to Kansas City for a fresh start under Andy Reid. Smith reached his peak with the Chiefs, earning three Pro Bowl trips and posting a 50-26 mark as a starter and helping Kansas City make the playoffs in four of five seasons. He also set the table for the Chiefs' own new heights, helping mentor first-round pick and future NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in his final season in Kansas City before heading off to Washington.

Sadly, Smith's career in Washington never got off the ground due to his leg injury. But in all, Smith showed he had the fortitude and perseverance to prove the doubters wrong and carve out a 16-year career that is undoubtedly worth remembering.

He finishes with a career record of 99-67-1, a passer rating of 86.9 and a TD-INT ratio of 199-109. His 99 wins are the fifth-most of any quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the common draft era, trailing only Peyton Manning, John Elway, Eli Manning and Terry Bradshaw. Smith also joined Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to start on three or more teams and have a winning record with each one, proving that while he was never quite a superstar at the position, he was a winner.

He can now smile and reflect on the good times while enjoying a long walk with his wife and kids.

Related Content

news

Patrick Mahomes 'ahead of schedule' with toe rehab, hopes to improve footwork

﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿' 2020 season ended in disappointing fashion, but there's plenty of reason to be excited for 2021. For one, he's ahead of schedule in rehabbing his toe injury, he told reporters Monday.
news

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta: 'Insulting' to say Baltimore doesn't have WRs

Despite their interest in WRs in free agency, Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta took issue with the belief that his club needs to upgrade the receiver corps, pointing to the young talent already amassed.
news

Ex-Steelers tackle Alejandro Villanueva to visit Ravens

With the ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ situation hanging overhead, the Baltimore Ravens are taking a look at a free-agent offensive tackle. Former Steelers tackle ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ is set to visit Baltimore this week.
news

Roundup: Giants sign RB Sandro Platzgummer from International Player Pathway Program

Sandro Platzgummer is back with Big Blue. The running back spent 2020 with the Giants as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program.
news

Rams COO Kevin Demoff says team doesn't regret Jared Goff contract extension

The Los Angeles Rams traded two first-round picks to upgrade from ﻿Jared Goff﻿ to ﻿Matthew Stafford﻿. Given the price tag, it was clear the Rams paid a hefty fee to offload Goff's contract, a pact team brass doesn't regret.
news

Panthers teammates Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey building chemistry with workouts

Sam Darnold worked out with All-Pro running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ last week in California. Peter King spoke with Darnold's QB coach Jordan Palmer, who said the duo is already making progress together.
news

Cincinnati Bengals unveil new uniforms

The Cincinnati Bengals released their new uniforms on Monday morning, completing a process the team has teased for months.
news

NDSU QB Trey Lance set for his second pro day

The last big QB pro day of the 2021 offseason kicks off Monday afternoon. North Dakota State's Trey Lance will hold his second pro day today in Fargo.
news

Bucs QB Tom Brady feels 'pretty good' after offseason knee surgery

Two months after it was reported that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was set for minor knee surgery, the Buccaneers quarterback said Sunday that things are on the up and up.
news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW