Alex Smith announces retirement after 16-year career in NFL

Smith entered the NFL as the No. 1 overall pick of the rebuilding San Francisco 49ers, who were desperate to find an answer under center for years after Steve Young's retirement. They landed on the Utah playmaker who had shined in Urban Meyer's spread attack, leading the Utes to a perfect 12-0 record and a victory in the 2005 Fiesta Bowl.

Smith had the weight of the world on his shoulders and struggled to live up to the hype, but not before Jim Harbaugh arrived and turned things around, helping Smith prove his worthiness at the professional level, helping the 49ers to a 13-3 mark and a division title in 2011. In that postseason, Smith authored a signature moment, leading an 85-yard touchdown drive in 1:28 capped by a bullet fired into the chest of Vernon Davis for the game-winning touchdown vs. the Saints.

Two years later, he'd been replaced by electrifying dual-threat star Colin Kaepernick and shipped to Kansas City for a fresh start under Andy Reid. Smith reached his peak with the Chiefs, earning three Pro Bowl trips and posting a 50-26 mark as a starter and helping Kansas City make the playoffs in four of five seasons. He also set the table for the Chiefs' own new heights, helping mentor first-round pick and future NFL and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes in his final season in Kansas City before heading off to Washington.

Sadly, Smith's career in Washington never got off the ground due to his leg injury. But in all, Smith showed he had the fortitude and perseverance to prove the doubters wrong and carve out a 16-year career that is undoubtedly worth remembering.

He finishes with a career record of 99-67-1, a passer rating of 86.9 and a TD-INT ratio of 199-109. His 99 wins are the fifth-most of any quarterback selected No. 1 overall in the common draft era, trailing only Peyton Manning, John Elway, Eli Manning and Terry Bradshaw. Smith also joined Brett Favre as the only quarterbacks since 1950 to start on three or more teams and have a winning record with each one, proving that while he was never quite a superstar at the position, he was a winner.