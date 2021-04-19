Alex Smith would NOT be denied: Fighting spirit defined quarterback's 16-year NFL career

As much as the Chiefs are known for superstar quarterback ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and an otherworldly offense today, they wouldn't be where they are if Smith hadn't come to town. That team had won two games in the year before his arrival. K.C. went 11-5 in Smith's first season and earned an AFC wild-card spot. The Chiefs ultimately made the playoffs in four of his five years with the franchise, with Smith appearing in three Pro Bowls and leading the league with a 104.7 passer rating in 2017.

Just as important to Kansas City is what Smith meant to the development of Mahomes. Smith could've bristled and ignored the young quarterback after the Chiefs traded up to draft Mahomes with the 10th overall pick of the 2017 draft. Instead, Smith taught Mahomes as much as he could about being a leader of an offense and the face of a franchise. It was the kind of treatment ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ would've loved to have received from ﻿Brett Favre﻿ when those two shared a quarterback room in Green Bay.

That was Smith. He knew what was best for the team when he played, and he knew it when his time was coming to an end. Mahomes may have been the quarterback who put the Chiefs over the top and set them up for a brighter future. Smith, on the other hand, was the player who helped that franchise learn how to win again and to set higher expectations for itself.

Smith was doing the same thing in Washington -- after the Chiefs traded him to that franchise in early 2018 -- when he broke his leg. You knew Smith went through an arduous journey when word leaked that he'd undergone 16 operations to address infections following the initial surgery. The ESPN documentary on the process Smith went through during that period of his life only magnified those challenges even more. It was amazing to see Smith running around with his children after all that, let alone standing tall in a pocket with 300-pound defenders bearing down on him.

Smith returned to the field last season for one obvious reason: He didn't know how to quit. He didn't know how to do it when he struggled with the 49ers, when Harbaugh gave up on him or when the Chiefs found a quarterback who was the better man for their job. If Smith had taught us anything before last year, it was that nobody was going to tell him what he could do. He always had his own ideas about that, and Washington head coach Ron Rivera would end up being the next to learn as much.

Smith told GQ magazine in February that he felt as if Washington didn't want him there after he returned from his rehabilitation. Rivera did openly admit that he feared for Smith's safety prior to the season and wondered how the quarterback would hold up in the heat of the action. In the end, Smith wound up playing by Week 5 and did plenty to help that team turn around its season. A calf injury prevented Smith from appearing in a Wild Card Round loss to the eventual Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but his work that year will long be remembered solely for the odds he beat.

So Smith now retires during an offseason when other established stars have shut it down. Longtime Chargers QB Philip Rivers hung up his shoulder pads after a one-season stint in Indianapolis. Drew Brees will no longer be slinging passes in New Orleans. These are men who walked away from football thinking about what their Hall of Fame speeches might sound like.

Smith will leave the game after 16 seasons, knowing full well he didn't produce in the same way as his peers. He ranks 27th all-time with 35,650 passing yards and he threw 199 touchdown passes, which ties him for 46th with ﻿Phil Simms﻿. For perspective, Mahomes already has thrown 114 touchdown passes in just three seasons as a starter. That's one more piece of evidence as to why the Chiefs believed so much in what he could do for that franchise.