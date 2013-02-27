Around the League

Presented By

San Francisco 49ers agree to trade Alex Smith to Chiefs

Published: Feb 27, 2013 at 04:04 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

There aren't any truly great options at quarterback in the 2013 NFL Draft. Free agency is even more barren. That leaves a quarterback-desperate team like the Kansas City Chiefs more than ready to lock down their quarterback for 2013 right now.

Fox Sports insider and NFL Network contributor Jay Glazer reported that the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers have agreed upon a trade that will send Alex Smith to the Chiefs. The deal can't be official until the league year starts on March 12, but the Chiefs have made a "clear commitment" to Smith, according to Glazer.

NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reported the compensation is a second-round draft pick in 2013 and a conditional draft pick in 2014. Glazer's wording suggests that a new contract could be coming for Smith, who was due $7.5 million in the final year of his deal. The Chiefs wouldn't give up this much in the draft for a one-year rental.

Glazer said on NFL Network that the Chiefs believe they have their quarterback for the next "several" years. Reid is very high on Smith and the trade terms prove it.

Incumbent quarterback Matt Cassel, once acquired in a similar deal by former GM Scott Pioli, is expected to be released by the Chiefs any day now. New GM John Dorsey and coach Andy Reid are starting over from scratch at the quarterback position, with Smith the first big piece in place. Don't be surprised if they add another quarterback through the draft, but this trade is an admission that no rookie quarterback was ready to start right away.

Debate: Alex Smith trade fallout

Alex-Smith-130227-IL.jpg

The Alex Smith trade has a domino effect that impacts many teams beyond just the Chiefs and 49ers. Our analysts weigh in. More ...

With his smarts and his underrated mobility, Smith makes a lot of sense as an Andy Reid-style quarterback. He can help the Chiefs compete right away because the team has talent on defense and some pieces in place offensively like Jamaal Charles, Jon Baldwin and possibly Dwayne Bowe, who sounds likely to get the franchise tag. The downside for Smith: He doesn't have Jim Harbaugh to guide him anymore.

Smith had a ton of ups and downs in San Francisco. Now he gets what he wanted most: A fresh start and an organization that truly wants him.

Follow Gregg Rosenthal on Twitter @greggrosenthal.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Following some thoughts about retirement, LeSean McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

news

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Ben Roethlisberger's agent Ryan Tollner told NFL Newtork's Aditi Kinkhabwala that the Steelers "want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation."

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.

news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.

news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?

news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?

news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.

news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?

news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.

news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?

news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE