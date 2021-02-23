Around the League

Presented By

Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Published: Feb 23, 2021 at 06:44 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Ben Roethlisberger﻿'s long-term future is unknown, but it's looking like he'll be in Pittsburgh for at least one more season following his meeting Tuesday with Art Rooney II and the quarterback's agent making it known a contract adjustment would be forthcoming.

With the Steelers in a difficult salary cap position and Roethlisberger accounting for a fifth of the team's cap space, the agent for two-time Super Bowl champion told NFL Network's Aditi Kinkhabwala the quarterback's camp is prepared to adjust his contract to make it possible for him to return for 2021 and help Pittsburgh remain competitive.

"They want Ben back and will contact me soon to address his cap situation," agent Ryan Tollner told Kinkhabwala on Tuesday. "As we've shared since the season ended, we are happy to creatively adjust his contract to help them build the best team possible. A year ago, Ben wasn't sure if he could throw again, but he battled back to get 12 wins and the eighth division title of his career. They lost steam down the stretch and that doesn't sit well for him, so the fire burns strong and there is plenty of gas in the tank."

Roethlisberger met with Rooney II, the Steelers owner and team president, on Tuesday and Rooney told Roethlisberger that he wants him back for another season, per Kinkhabwala.

"That means this is expected to happen," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. "There is, of course, the matter of the cap situation.

"That is something that is expected to be worked out. ... This is expected to happen, so Roethlisberger is going to be back with the Steelers for 2021, just gotta make the numbers work, which should happen shortly."

Roethlisberger came out of the gates firing in 2020 and looking as good as ever, completing 67.5% of his passes for 2,800 yards and a 25-6 TD-INT ratio in the Steelers' first 11 games. Pittsburgh went undefeated in that stretch, looking like a Super Bowl favorite with an offense powered by Roethlisberger, who was turning in a vintage performance with a new cast of pass-catchers.

Then, the wheels fell off. The Steelers lost four of their final five regular season games and bowed out of the playoffs in a stunning, 48-37 wild-card loss to the Cleveland Browns. Worst of all, Roethlisberger looked lost, watching his passer rating fall dramatically from 99 to 71.8 in the three straight losses before rescuing himself and the Steelers' division title hopes in a dramatic 28-24 win over Indianapolis in Week 16. Pittsburgh's problems persisted into the postseason, though, with Roethlisberger throwing four interceptions in the loss to the Browns and spending the final moments of the game sitting on the lonely Heinz Field bench with tears in his eyes.

That ending wasn't the one anyone envisioned for Roethlisberger's time in Pittsburgh, which has included the aforementioned two Super Bowl triumphs and a third appearance in Super Bowl XLV. The Steelers have been perennial contenders since Roethlisberger's arrival in 2004, and they'll hope that remains true in 2021.

With a cap hit north of $41 million, the onus will fall on Pittsburgh's cap wizards to creatively restructure the veteran's deal in order to get under the salary cap for 2021, which currently projects to be at least $180 million. Tuesday's news at least clears the air of concern about both parties' desires to get the job done.

Related Content

news

Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Another week of training camp is kicking off. The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
news

Carroll responds to Jets DC: 'We don't make as many mistakes as he does'

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll didn't let a day pass before responding to Jets DC Gregg Williams, who claimed Jamal Adams 'may get bored' in Seattle's defense.
news

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Chandler Jones was one of the best talents in the NFL a season ago, but the Cardinals were still one of the worst defenses in the league? Will that change in 2020?
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW