Ben Roethlisberger 'happy' to adjust deal; expected back with Steelers after meeting with Art Rooney II

Roethlisberger met with Rooney II, the Steelers owner and team president, on Tuesday and Rooney told Roethlisberger that he wants him back for another season, per Kinkhabwala.

"That means this is expected to happen," Rapoport said on NFL Total Access. "There is, of course, the matter of the cap situation.

"That is something that is expected to be worked out. ... This is expected to happen, so Roethlisberger is going to be back with the Steelers for 2021, just gotta make the numbers work, which should happen shortly."

Roethlisberger came out of the gates firing in 2020 and looking as good as ever, completing 67.5% of his passes for 2,800 yards and a 25-6 TD-INT ratio in the Steelers' first 11 games. Pittsburgh went undefeated in that stretch, looking like a Super Bowl favorite with an offense powered by Roethlisberger, who was turning in a vintage performance with a new cast of pass-catchers.

Then, the wheels fell off. The Steelers lost four of their final five regular season games and bowed out of the playoffs in a stunning, 48-37 wild-card loss to the Cleveland Browns. Worst of all, Roethlisberger looked lost, watching his passer rating fall dramatically from 99 to 71.8 in the three straight losses before rescuing himself and the Steelers' division title hopes in a dramatic 28-24 win over Indianapolis in Week 16. Pittsburgh's problems persisted into the postseason, though, with Roethlisberger throwing four interceptions in the loss to the Browns and spending the final moments of the game sitting on the lonely Heinz Field bench with tears in his eyes.

That ending wasn't the one anyone envisioned for Roethlisberger's time in Pittsburgh, which has included the aforementioned two Super Bowl triumphs and a third appearance in Super Bowl XLV. The Steelers have been perennial contenders since Roethlisberger's arrival in 2004, and they'll hope that remains true in 2021.