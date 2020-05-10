Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

In Week 1 of 2001, Drew Bledsoe was the starter for the Patriots. Of course, his injury opened the door for the storied career of Brady -- with New England advancing to Super Bowl XXXVI and defeating the St. Louis Rams. More than a decade later, it was Jimmy Garoppolo who was QB1 in Week 1. As Brady served a suspension ahead of returning in Week 5, the Patriots had started their path to Super Bowl LI, where they downed the Falcons in one of the greatest comebacks of all-time.