Around the League

Presented By

Saturday, Jul 18, 2020 08:15 AM

Has Cardinals defense improved enough to aid high-profile offense?

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Four seasons have come and gone since Chandler Jones ventured west from New England to the desert.

In that time, Jones has gobbled up 60 sacks – the most of any player in that span, per NFL Research – and is seemingly finally getting his due as one of the top talents in the league.

Despite Jones' exploits and excellence, the Arizona Cardinals were among the league's most troubled defenses in 2019, giving up a league-high 402 yards per game.

As anticipation and hype builds for the Cardinals' prospects in 2020 with Kyler Murray leading a burgeoning offense, the looming quandary among the cacti and coyotes might well be if the Cardinals have done enough to improve their NFL-worst defense?

Cardinals Defense 2019

Season NFL Rank

PPG Allowed 27.6 28th

Total YPG Allowed 402.0 Last

Pass YPG Allowed 281.9 31st

Rush YPG 120.1 24th

-----

Those aforementioned 402 yards allowed weren't just the most in the NFL, but also the most allowed by the Cardinals in the Super Bowl era. Only the Dolphins allowed more passing touchdowns than the Cardinals' 38, countered by an NFL-low seven interceptions. Arizona tied for 17th in sacks with 40 – hence, Jones had nearly 50% of his team's production there as second-place Terrell Suggs only had 5.5 (and he ended the year playing for the Super Bowl-champion Chiefs).

Jones' 19 sacks were a career-high and second in the league last year, as he earned All-Pro honors and stood tall among the NFL elite. Problem is, he stood alone far too often on a defense that allowed 27.6 points per game (28th in the NFL).

Perhaps reinforcements are on their way, however.

Free safety Budda Baker made his second Pro Bowl and started 16 games for the first time and has become a tackling machine (147 last season, with a league-best 104 solo). Eight-time Pro Bowler Patrick Peterson will be back for an entire season after an abbreviated 2019 in which he missed six games due to a suspension. And there's the addition of hybrid linebacker Isaiah Simmons, who was selected eighth overall. The free-agent additions of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips from Buffalo and linebacker De'Vondre Campbell from Atlanta didn't draw an abundance of acclaim, but could pay dividends.

It's not a mirage, Jones is one of the best talents in the league, even if he's hidden away in the desert on a team seemingly regarded only for the potential of its offense.

Will enough of a supporting cast surround him to make the Cardinals a viable defense? Or at the least, has Arizona's defense improved to the level that it can slow down opponents enough for the team's high-flying offense to lead the way to victories?

Related Content

Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones (27) gains yardage against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
news

Will Ronald Jones, Buccaneers running game improve with Brady?

Can the presence of Tom Brady, a continued resurgence of Ronald Jones and the drafting of Ke'Shawn Vaughn add a rushing component long absent in Tampa?
Lamar JAckson
news

On this day in 1969, a brand-new NFL took shape

It was on May 10, 1969 that the Baltimore Colts, Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to join the AFL to form the 13-team American Football Conference.
Tom Brady
news

Can Patriots start, finish as winners sans Tom Brady?

The last two times the Patriots started a season without Tom Brady, they won Super Bowls. However, he returned to lead them there. What becomes of the Pats knowing he won't return?
D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar
news

D.K. Metcalf discusses Year 1 lessons in rookie webinar

Fresh off his breakout rookie campaign, Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf spoke to 547 players about social media, finances and meeting etiquette in NFL's first rookie webinar.
Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag
news

Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins knows a thing or two about the franchise tag -- and how it sometimes can be used for a quarterback's benefit. Could Dak Prescott learn from Cousins' past experience?
Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal
news

Derrick Brown, Panthers agree on 4-year, $23.6M deal

The Carolina Panthers have locked in their first-round pick Derrick Brown to a 4-year deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.
Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon
news

Jaguars agree to terms with QB Mike Glennon

Gardner Minshew has a new backup QB. The Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms with veteran signal-caller Mike Glennon, the team announced.
Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring
news

Philip Rivers to coach Alabama HS team after retiring

Philip Rivers will return home once he retires from the NFL. The new Colts quarterback has already agreed to take over as the football coach at St. Michael Catholic High School in Fairhope, Alabama.
NFL teams creatively release schedules on social media
news

NFL teams creatively release schedules on social media

As the NFL released its schedule Thursday, several teams went went above and beyond in their social media production. Here are some of the most creative entries.
Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option
news

Bears 'believe in' QB Trubisky despite declining option

The Bears didn't pick up Mitch Trubisky's fifth-year option, but the team hasn't lost faith. At least, that's what Ryan Pace wants you to believe in the months between now and the start of the regular season.
Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts
news

Jerick McKinnon to test knee in Peterson workouts

Injuries have sidelined Jerick McKinnon since he joined the 49ers two years ago. In his quest to get back on the field, the RB is planning to work out with former teammate Adrian Peterson.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL