Around the NFL

After contemplating retirement, RB LeSean McCoy looking for 'right road,' 'right fit'

Published: Jul 13, 2021 at 11:13 PM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

After 12 NFL seasons playing for four clubs, ﻿LeSean McCoy﻿ is looking for a squad to play lucky No. 13.

The six-time Pro Bowler has more than 11,000 yards rushing to his resume and has been part of the past two Super Bowl-winning rosters.

Following some contemplation about retirement, McCoy's quest for the right situation on the right team continues two weeks ahead of clubs reporting for training camp.

"I've had some talks to my agent Drew Rosenahaus. I was contemplating retirement. I've had some teams reach out. I think right now it's just all about being in shape, being ready for the call and also the right road, the right fit," McCoy told NFL Network's MJ Acosta Tuesday on NFL Total Access. "I want to go to a team where I can compete. I want to go to a team where I can contribute. And make a playoff, hopefully championship run. That's the biggest thing, I think from winning two championships it's hard to go to a team where you don't see anything happening. That's something that I think about winding my career down and I'm about to finish out. I want to go somewhere so I can have some fun and win."

A two-time former All-Pro with a rushing title in 2013 as one of six 1,000-yard campaigns to his credit, McCoy was one of the premier running backs in the NFL not all that long ago. But those autumns have passed.

McCoy, the Eagles career rushing leader, had just 514 yards rushing in 2018 with the Bills. He had only 465 the next year with the Chiefs and a meager 31 last season with the Buccaneers.

Still, McCoy, who turned 33 on Monday, has the enticing factor of having been a member of the Chiefs and the Buccaneers in 2019 and 2020, respectively, during those teams' Super Bowl ascents.

He's been a stud workhorse and now an experienced member of Super Bowl winner.

Therein lies plenty of bullet points in his resume.

"I think it's, first of all, my skillset. I've been all through hard tasks in the league. I've been asked to do so many things by blocking, running, catching, doing all different things," McCoy answered when asked by NFL Network guest analyst and McCoy's former teammate Lorenzo Alexander about what he could bring to a team. "Now I'm a little older, so I'm a lot smarter. And I know how to teach the, they might have a young kid that's an upcoming star where I can teach them how to be a pro. How to be the best. How to be a guy to be a franchise running back. And also a leader.

"A veteran that wants to win, knows how to win and how to be a great teammate and leader."

As pointed out by Alexander, McCoy is joined by ﻿Adrian Peterson﻿ and ﻿Frank Gore﻿ as free-agent running backs with long and decorated careers hoping for, perhaps, one last run.

Will McCoy and these other revered runners find their ways to rosters soon -- or at all? We'll see. But McCoy's looking for a spot and he has a stellar resume, the desire to be a leader and a teacher and, if nothing more, some ridiculously great luck over the past two seasons.

Shady's not done just yet if he has his say.

Related Content

news

Al 'Bubba' Baker on becoming unofficial single-season sack king: 'Tears just started running down my eyes'

It's been 31 years since Al Baker played football and 43 since an unbelievable rookie campaign. After new research from Pro Football Reference unveiled Baker tallied 23 sacks during his 1978 rookie season, the Lions great told the Around The NFL podcast crew "tears just started running down my eyes."
news

Bill Cowher: Ben Roethlisberger champing at the bit to prove doubters wrong in 2021

Ahead of what could be Ben Roethlisberger's final campaign, soon-to-be Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher discussed what he's seeing out of his former QB as the season nears.
news

Jets, S Marcus Maye not expected to reach long-term deal before tag extension deadline

It appears New York safety Marcus Maye will play 2021 on the franchise tag. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday that the Jets have not responded to Maye's last proposal and that offer has been pulled off the table.
news

Steelers guard Trai Turner: 'I'm feeling like myself' after struggles in 2020

Entering his eighth season, Steelers guard Trai Turner dropped by NFL Network's Good Morning Football on Tuesday and reiterated he's fully healthy and ready to prove last year was just an injury induced blip on the radar.
news

Shaq Barrett 'hungry for everything' as Bucs prepare to run it back in 2021

Joining Tuesday's edition of Good Morning Football, Bucs pass rusher Shaq Barrett discussed what he and his teammates are focusing on ahead of the 2021 campaign.
news

Cameron Jordan on Saints' QB battle: 'It's all about who will put us in the best position to win'

Saints pass rusher Cameron Jordan joined Good Morning Football on Tuesday and talked up both Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill, refusing to hint at who he thinks might win the job.
news

Los Angeles Rams unveil modern throwback jerseys

The Los Angeles Rams introduced their new-look alternate jerseys on Tuesday. L.A. will rock the white top during three games this season.
news

Jalen Ramsey sees himself emulating Charles Woodson with move to safety later in his career

Let's be clear right off the bat: ﻿Jalen Ramsey﻿ isn't trying to move to safety now. But one day, years down the line, the star Rams cornerback could see himself making the shift.
news

Eagles WR DeVonta Smith: Reuniting with Jalen Hurts 'feels like old times, like back in college'

Philadelphia rookie receiver ﻿DeVonta Smith﻿ reunited with his former Alabama quarterback ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ this offseason. According to the rookie, the duo picked up where they left off years ago in college.
news

Matt Nagy: Goal is to get David Montgomery 20 rushes a game

The Chicago Bears rode David Montgomery down the stretch last season, as the running back averaged over 25 carries a game in the final three games of the regular season.
news

Matt Nagy realizes 'time is now' for his Bears offense

With fans clamoring for rookie first-rounder Justin Fields to hit the field and Matt Nagy and general manager Ryan Pace's jobs likely hanging in the balance of the 2021 campaign, Chicago's 17th head coach in franchise chronicle realizes the importance of the season ahead.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW