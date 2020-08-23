Sunday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

The 2020 regular season is just around the corner, and NFL Network has you covered with wall-to-wall training camp coverage each day starting at 10 a.m. ET. Follow along here as we keep up with all the news, injuries and transactions of the day.
- New Dallas Cowboys addition Everson Griffen is set for individual drills Sunday at practice, coach Mike McCarthy told the media in a morning press conference. Starting right tackle La'el Collins will be limited in practice, though McCarthy did not specify the tackle's ailments. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis is dealing with an ankle injury and McCarthy does not expect him to practice this week.
- Atlanta Falcons coach Dan Quinn believes rookie defensive lineman Marlon Davidson is likely to miss a couple more days due to a knee strain, the coach said Sunday.
- After three days of missed practices, wide receiver N'Keal Harry returned for the New England Patriots on Sunday, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.
- The Indianapolis Colts announced Sunday that they have signed cornerback Andrew Chachere and center Joey Hunt while also placing offensive tackle Andrew Donnal on injured reserve and that they waived/injured tight end Ian Bunting.
- Detroit Lions rookie tight end Hunter Bryant sustained a leg injury on Saturday and will be out Sunday as will running back Bo Scarbrough, coach Matt Patricia announced. Patricia also said cornerback Desmond Trufant sitting out is simply maintenance.
Detroit also announced it has signed defensive lineman Will Clarke and released offensive lineman Caleb Benenoch. Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson, who's been dealing with an ankle injury, returned to practice on Sunday.
- Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt is back at practice for the first time in roughly a week.
- In order to make room for running back Theo Riddick, the Las Vegas Raiders are releasing former Canadian Football League standout running back William Stanback, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
- Seattle Seahawks defensive end Branden Jackson was knocked out during the team's practice on Saturday. Though he had movement in all extremities, he was placed on a backboard and transported to a hospital. On Sunday, Rapoport reported Jackson is undergoing tests for a neck injury and to determine the next course of action.
- Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross is back at practice on Sunday. Ross left the team to care for his family and returned earlier this week, but had to go through COVID-19 protocols.
- New York Jets quarterback Joe Flacco, who is coming back from a neck injury that's likely to keep him out for the start of the season, was at practice Sunday throwing on a field to the side.