Around the NFL

Several teams changing, canceling activities following testing irregularities 

Published: Aug 23, 2020 at 09:58 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Multiple NFL teams are changing or canceling football activities on Sunday following irregularities in results from Saturday's COVID-19 test results from the same lab in New Jersey, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.

The NFL released the following statement:

"Saturday's daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey. We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA's health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results."

The Cleveland Browns are one of the teams who have canceled practice, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. The Browns later released a statement.

"After consistently receiving encouraging results from daily testing since returning to the facility in July, the Cleveland Browns' COVID-19 testing process conducted yesterday initially indicates multiple individual presumptive positive cases that include players, coaches and support staff. Although, we have received indication from the NFL that they are investigating irregularities in lab results that have also impacted other clubs, out of an abundance of caution, we will immediately follow our comprehensive Infectious Disease Emergency Response plan and pause any activity in our building today and conduct meetings virtually. As per plan procedure, the team is also diligently reviewing proximity data for contact tracing and instructed self-isolation for those who tested positive and others as appropriate even though they all remain asymptomatic. Our facility is currently undergoing a thorough deep-cleaning and disinfecting process and is closed to all personnel for the day. We will provide updates as testing results are confirmed and more information is available."

Another team that canceled activities was the Chicago Bears, who released their own statement:

"This morning we learned yesterday's COVID-19 testing identified nine players/staff as positive. We followed additional NFL-NFLPA testing protocol and confirmed all nine results as false positives. Out of an abundance of caution, we postponed this morning's practice to this afternoon at 1:30 p.m."

More than 100,000 novel coronavirus tests have been conducted since training camp began, Pelissero added, with a positivity rate that's a fraction of 1% and dropping. "A sudden flood of positives from different testing sites, all processed by the same lab," Pelissero said, "raises a red flag."

