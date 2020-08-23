Washington releases WR Cody Latimer, who was on Exempt List

Wide receiver Cody Latimer, who was on the Commissioner's Exempt List, has been released by the Washington Football Team, the club announced Sunday.
Latimer was placed on the Commissioner's Exempt List following a May arrest in Colorado in which he incurred five charges, including three felonies. On May 16, Douglas County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a shots-fired call and Latimer was taken into custody.
Latimer was charged with three felonies (assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm) and two misdemeanors (prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment).
A 2014 Broncos second-round pick, the 27-year-old Latimer played four seasons in Denver before he joined the Giants. Latimer played the last two seasons with the Giants and signed with Washington in March.
Over six NFL seasons, Latimer has 70 receptions for 935 yards and six touchdowns.