Redskins WR Latimer arrested on five charges, including assault

Washington Redskins receiver Cody Latimer was arrested early Saturday morning in Douglas County, Colorado on five charges, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's Office. He was released later Saturday from the Douglas County Detention Facility on Saturday after posting $25,000 bond.

Deputies responded to a call of shots fired inside an apartment in Douglas County at 12:11 a.m. Saturday, according to police. After gaining entry to the apartment, deputies detained three individuals and then took Latimer into custody. No injuries related to a gunshot were reported.

Latimer was charged with three felonies (assault in the second degree, menacing, illegal discharge of a firearm) and two misdemeanors (prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment).

Latimer, 27, was drafted by the Denver Broncos in the second round of the 2014 draft. He spent four years with the Broncos before joining the New York Giants in 2017. Last year, Latimer caught 24 passes for 300 yards and two touchdowns for Big Blue. On his career, the WR has 70 receptions for 835 yards and six scores. Latimer signed with Washington on March 25.