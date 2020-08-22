Browns CB Kevin Johnson (liver) released from hospital

Cleveland Browns cornerback Kevin Johnson was released from University Hospitals on Friday following a scary incident Wednesday when he lacerated his liver during practice, the team announced Saturday. .

Johnson is expected to return to the team "in the coming days," per the team release. His playing status will be evaluated on a weekly basis, the team said, which is independent of him also having to undergo COVID-19 testing protocols to re-enter to the team training facility in Berea, Ohio.

Johnson, a first-round selection of the Houston Texans in 2015, played last season with the Bills after four with the Texans. He's entering his initial campaign with the Browns after signing with the club in March.

Appearing in 16 games for Buffalo, Johnson was an effective nickel back, but his potential contributions became secondary when a teammate landed on him during Wednesday's practice.

Though Wednesday's injury was far from a usual football injury, it was the continuation of an injury-plagued career for the defensive back. With the Texans, Johnson missed 29 games in four seasons and had a laundry list of ailments such as a broken foot twice, concussions and a torn MCL.