Around the NFL

Browns corner Kevin Johnson hospitalized with lacerated liver

Published: Aug 20, 2020 at 12:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Kevin Johnson's first season with the Cleveland Browns has encountered a frightening turn.

The cornerback suffered a lacerated liver when a teammate landed on him during Wednesday's practice, and he was admitted to University Hospitals, the team announced. Johnson is resting comfortably but will be in the hospital for at least another 24 hours for observation, according to the team.

Johnson's luck is among the worst for former first-round picks when it comes to staying healthy enough to play. The former 16th-overall pick out of Wake Forest missed 29 games in his four-year career with the team that drafted him, Houston, before the Texans ultimately released him in March 2019. His injury list is extensive -- broken foot (twice), torn MCL, multiple concussions -- and has been the biggest knock on his stock throughout his career.

Just two days ago, Johnson was speaking openly with reporters about the frustration he's experienced due to the aforementioned injuries.

When healthy, Johnson is an effective player. He demonstrated that last year in his lone season with the Bills, where he appeared in 16 games as a nickelback and recorded 36 tackles, five passes defended and one sack as part of a stingy Buffalo defense.

That production earned him a one-year, $3 million deal with the Browns, where he was expected to serve in a similar role in a secondary that also includes former No. 4 overall pick Denzel Ward and 2019 second-rounder Greedy Williams.

A lacerated liver is a fairly rare and obviously serious injury in the NFL. The last notable occurrence of such an injury came during the 2007 season, when Titans tight end Bo Scaife landed on injured reserve with a lacerated liver.

Determining a timetable for Johnson's return isn't exactly a priority for those involved at this time. Johnson's recovery is most important, as football can wait for the 28-year-old.

Related Content

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver John Ross (11) rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)
news

John Ross heading back to Bengals after leaving to care for family

Bengals wideout John Ross is returning to the team after leaving to care for family members with COVID-19.
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) warms up before the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
news

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill left practice early with hamstring injury

The Kansas City Chiefs are being cautious with their star receiver. Tyreek Hill left practice after suffering a hamstring injury. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski (87) catches a pass during an NFL football organized team activity Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
news

Free of 'gigantic' elbow brace, Rob Gronkowski looking different to Bucs staff

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is looking like his former self at practice. Coach Bruce Arians says he's no longer stiff and doesn't have the elbow brace.
Dallas Cowboys tackle La'el Collins (71) between plays during an NFL game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles defeated the Cowboys 17-9. (Al Tielemans via AP)
news

Cowboys RT La'el Collins misses practice after car crash

Dallas Cowboys right tackle La'el Collins missed practice after getting involved in a major car crash on Thursday morning.
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) runs for yardage during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 24, 2019 in Cleveland.The Browns defeated the Dolphins 41-24. (Damian Strohmeyer via AP)
news

Thursday's NFL training camp injury and roster news

Jaguars running back Ryquell Armstead is finally off of the reserve/COVID-19 list and tight end Josh Oliver is headed to IR. Keep track of the latest news and notes from NFL training camps.
Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: Aldon Smith 'impressive' in return thus far
news

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy: Aldon Smith 'impressive' in return thus far

Aldon Smith hadn't been on a football field in years until he sauntered onto the Dallas Cowboys' facility for training camp. Mike McCarthy said you wouldn't have known that after just a few practices.
McDermott: Skepticism of Josh Allen 'understandable' until Bills QB 'able to silence that'
news

McDermott: Skepticism of Josh Allen 'understandable' until Bills QB 'able to silence that'

The No. 1 goal of the 2020 Buffalo Bills is Josh Allen's continued development. Coach Sean McDermott knows the QB's skeptics will remain vocal until Allen's play muzzles them.
Greg Olsen enters first season with Seahawks with 'things to prove'
news

Greg Olsen enters first season with Seahawks with 'things to prove'

Greg Olsen could have rode off into the sunset and headed directly for a TV booth. Instead, the veteran tight end decided to continue to put his body on the line, joining the Seattle Seahawks.
San Diego Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers (17) working out during Chargers 2008 training camp, Aug. 1, 2008 in San Diego. (Kevin Reece via AP)
news

Philip Rivers seeks to strike balance between 'aggressive and stupid'

After an interception-plagued 2019 season in which he tossed 20 picks, Philip Rivers is hoping to balance aggression with smarter decisions as the new Colts quarterback.
Andy Dalton embracing new role as Dak Prescott's No. 1 supporter
news

Andy Dalton embracing new role as Dak Prescott's No. 1 supporter

Following nine seasons as the Bengals starting quarterback, Andy Dalton's adjusting to backing up Dak Prescott: "I've told him I'm here to help him and serve him in any way that I can."
A United States flag is displayed at CenturyLink Field during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)
news

Seahawks to play first three games at CenturyLink Field without '12th Man' in attendance

The Seahawks will be without their "12th Man" to begin the regular season. Seattle announced Wednesday that it will play at least their first three games at CenturyLink Field without fans due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
gamepasswhite_horiz (1)

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL