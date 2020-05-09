Kirk Cousins to Dak Prescott: Don't be afraid of tag

"Anybody who I run into who's been franchise tagged, we have one on our team this year in Anthony Harris, I believe the franchise tag can be your friend," Cousins said on ESPN this week, per Pro Football Talk. "I don't think it's something to be disappointed with. I think it enables you to be well compensated, and deservedly so, for the upcoming season. Then, I always say the cream will rise to the top. If you're good enough, the cream's going to rise to the top, and you're going to get compensated the way you want to. Sometimes it doesn't happen as quickly as you would like, but if you deserve it, and you've earned it, it's going to happen. So you've just got to stay the course and stay patient. Certainly in my journey, it all worked out. I wouldn't go back and change a thing.