Jerry Jones focused on talent around Dak, not his deal

That long-term mega-deal remains to be had by Dak Prescott.

And likewise absent is the Cowboys signal-caller's signature on his franchise tag tender.

Nonetheless, when asked Thursday by NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe if he had been in touch with his QB, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered up the musing that Dallas' future was bright because of what Prescott has done and what he believes can be done with the onus on signing ... talent to surround the quarterback.

"I think when I look at the career that Dak has had with the Cowboys, it gives me a really solid feeling about what's in store for us in the future," Jones said on NFL Schedule Release '20. "We've got to do everything we can - and that's what we're doing in this offseason -- to put the players on the Cowboys that are players that can -- with his talent as quarterback -- really win championships or have a shot at it. That's the thing I think about when I think of where we are and how we are with Dak."

As the Cowboys' seasonal contract dramatics settle into May, the virtual offseason is carrying on and Prescott's long-term future remains in limbo after rumblings about him signing an extension began before the 2019 offseason.

Prescott's 30 touchdown passes and 4,902 yards passing were each career highs by a landslide a campaign ago. That season was also his last under a rookie deal that has played out with the talented gunslinger as one of the greatest bargains in the NFL (his combined salary over the first four years of his career was $3.6 million). Now, under the tag, Prescott will earn just more than $31 million, but he's yet to sign the tag and the impasse remains.

With Ezekiel Elliott at running back, a talented offensive line and Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup and first-round choice CeeDee Lamb at receiver, the weapons around Prescott are impressive and imposing.

If adding more around Prescott is where and how the Cowboys are as it relates to the quarterback, perhaps there's little reason to think a long-term deal is anywhere on the horizon.