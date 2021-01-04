Around the NFL

Falcons QB, former Texans standout Matt Schaub retiring 

Published: Jan 04, 2021 at 05:19 PM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Matt Schaub﻿ had his Texans passing touchdowns record broken in Week 16, and now he's riding off into the sweet embrace of life after football.

The veteran quarterback is retiring, Falcons owner Arthur Blank told reporters Monday.

Schaub spent 16 seasons in the NFL, beginning his career in Atlanta, where he started in just two games from 2004-2006 while backing up ﻿Mike Vick﻿. Schaub then moved on to Houston, where he was signed to start for the Texans and enjoyed his best years as a professional.

Schaub started in 88 games from 2007-2013 with the Texans, posting a record of 46-42 while also making the Pro Bowl twice. His first Pro Bowl season was his best in the NFL (2009), when he completed 67.9% of his passes for 4,770 yards and 29 touchdowns, setting a Texans record for most passing touchdowns in a season that stood until ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ broke it in Week 16 of this season against the Bengals. Schaub made the Pro Bowl a second time in 2012, helping Houston to a 12-4 finish, but it became clear in the following season that he wouldn't be long for the Texans.

Schaub landed in Oakland with the Raiders, where he started just eight games in his lone season in the Silver and Black before shifting to Baltimore for a campaign spent as a backup to ﻿Joe Flacco﻿. He then returned to Atlanta, where he's backed up ﻿Matt Ryan﻿ since 2016.

Schaub retires with 25,467 career passing yards and a 91-80 TD-INT ratio over 16 professional seasons.

He'll be fondly remembered as the trusty backup in Atlanta and the starter in Houston who helped the Texans achieve their first stretch of relevance in franchise history.

