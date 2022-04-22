Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Cowboys, Steelers trade up

Wading through dozens of trade scenarios that could happen during the first round of the NFL draft is an annual sign of spring, much like seeing the first robin bobbing along the greening grass.

Many of those deals could happen on Day 1, with both the Saints and Chiefs holding enough draft capital to climb up the board if they choose, while teams like the Falcons, Panthers and Seahawks could make a move for a quarterback. You can see how some of those possibilities play out in my previous mock drafts.

But what if we don't see a ton of trades until later in the round -- like in 2019 and 2020, when only one swap occurred in the top 20 on draft day?

This potential lack of movement could occur if quarterback-needy teams are content to select whichever young signal-callers are available at their assigned selections -- much like when the Dolphins and Chargers stayed put for Tua Tagovailoa and Justin Herbert, respectively, in 2020. There is also so much depth at edge rusher, offensive tackle, cornerback and receiver that teams might just wait to see who falls into their lap instead of giving up draft assets to secure one of their favorites.