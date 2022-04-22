Mock Draft

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 5: Chiefs take TE with pick acquired from Titans

Published: Apr 22, 2022 at 11:46 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
144
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from JAX)
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Jalyn Armour-Davis
Alabama · CB · Junior (RS)
Pick
145
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Nicholas Petit-Frere
Ohio State · OT · Junior (RS)
Pick
146
New York Jets
New York Jets
Kyle Philips
Kyle Philips
UCLA · WR · Junior (RS)
Pick
147
New York Giants
New York Giants
Dane Belton
Dane Belton
Iowa · S · Junior
Pick
148
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from HOU)
Tycen Anderson
Tycen Anderson
Toledo · S · Senior
Pick
149
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Alex Wright
Alex Wright
UAB · Edge · Junior
Pick
150
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Spencer Burford
Spencer Burford
Texas-San Antonio · OG · Senior
Pick
151
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Juanyeh Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas
Georgia Tech · S · Senior
Pick
152
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
De'Shaan Dixon
De'Shaan Dixon
Norfolk State · Edge · Senior
Pick
153
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Dameon Pierce
Dameon Pierce
Florida · RB · Senior
Pick
154
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from WAS)
Eric Johnson
Eric Johnson
Missouri State · DT · Senior (RS)
Pick
155
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
(from CLE)
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson
Wisconsin · TE · Senior (RS)
Pick
156
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from BAL)
Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa
Penn State · Edge · Senior
Pick
157
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from MIN)
Terrel Bernard
Terrel Bernard
Baylor · LB · Senior (RS)
Pick
158
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(from MIA)
Coby Bryant
Coby Bryant
Cincinnati · CB · Senior
Pick
159
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Cordell Volson
Cordell Volson
North Dakota State · OG · Senior (RS)
Pick
160
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
JT Woods
JT Woods
Baylor · S · Senior
Pick
161
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Vederian Lowe
Vederian Lowe
Illinois · OT · Senior
Pick
162
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
EJ Perry
EJ Perry
Brown · QB · Senior
Pick
163
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from PIT)
Chasen Hines
Chasen Hines
LSU · IOL · Senior
Pick
164
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(from NE)
Chris Paul
Chris Paul
Tulsa · OG · Senior (RS)
Pick
165
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Baylon Spector
Baylon Spector
Clemson · LB · Senior (RS)
Pick
166
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from ARI)
Jaylen Watson
Jaylen Watson
Washington State · CB · Senior (RS)
Pick
167
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Thayer Munford Jr.
Thayer Munford Jr.
Ohio State · OL · Senior
Pick
168
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Max Mitchell
Max Mitchell
Louisiana · OT · Senior
Pick
169
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(From TEN)
Grant Calcaterra
Grant Calcaterra
SMU · TE · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TENNESSEE TITANS

Pick
170
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(from TB)
Zachary Carter
Zachary Carter
Florida · DL · Senior (RS)
Pick
171
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Verone McKinley III
Verone McKinley III
Oregon · S · Junior (RS)
Pick
172
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Zander Horvath
Zander Horvath
Purdue · RB · Senior (RS)
Pick
173
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from KC through BAL)
Gregory Junior
Gregory Junior
Ouachita Baptist College · CB · Senior
Pick
174
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Leon O'Neal
Leon O'Neal
Texas A&M · S · Senior
Pick
175
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Joshua Jobe
Joshua Jobe
Alabama · CB · Senior
Pick
176
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Jeremiah Gemmel
Jeremiah Gemmel
North Carolina · LB · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
177
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco
Rutgers · RB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
178
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(From DAL)
Pierre Strong
Pierre Strong
South Dakota State · RB

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DALLAS COWBOYS | COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
179
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Kyren Williams
Kyren Williams
Notre Dame · RB · Sophomore (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

