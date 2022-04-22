Mock Draft

Presented By

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 4: WR David Bell, CB Kalon Barnes among Ravens' five selections

Published: Apr 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
106
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Kellen Diesch
Kellen Diesch
Arizona State · OT · Senior (RS)
Pick
107
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from DET through CLE)
Percy Butler
Percy Butler
Louisiana · S · Senior
Pick
108
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Cade Otton
Cade Otton
Washington · TE · Senior (RS)
Pick
109
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from NYJ through SEA)
Jeremy Ruckert
Jeremy Ruckert
Ohio State · TE · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Pick
110
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
(from NYG)
David Bell
David Bell
Purdue · WR · Junior
Pick
111
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from CAR)
Keaontay Ingram
Keaontay Ingram
USC · RB · Senior


Pick
112
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Wan'Dale Robinson
Wan'Dale Robinson
Kentucky · WR · Junior


Pick
113
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Marquis Hayes
Marquis Hayes
Oklahoma · OG · Senior (RS)


Pick
114
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Khalil Shakir
Khalil Shakir
Boise State · WR · Senior


Pick
115
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Rasheed Walker
Rasheed Walker
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)


Pick
116
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from SEA)
Akayleb Evans
Akayleb Evans
Missouri · CB · Senior (RS)
Pick
117
New York Jets
New York Jets
Brian Asamoah
Brian Asamoah
Oklahoma · LB · Junior (RS)


Pick
118
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Kingsley Enagbare
Kingsley Enagbare
South Carolina · Edge · Senior
Pick
119
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Kalon Barnes
Kalon Barnes
Baylor · CB · Senior
Pick
120
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Haskell Garrett
Haskell Garrett
Ohio State · DT · Senior
Pick
121
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from MIA)
Josh Thompson
Josh Thompson
Texas · CB · Senior (RS)
Pick
122
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jalen Tolbert
Jalen Tolbert
South Alabama · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
123
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Matt Araiza
Matt Araiza
San Diego State · P · Junior (RS)
Pick
124
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith
Penn State · LB · Junior
Pick
125
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(from PIT)
Phidarian Mathis
Phidarian Mathis
Alabama · DT · Senior (RS)
Pick
126
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson
Kansas State · QB · Senior (RS)
Pick
127
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Bryan Cook
Bryan Cook
Cincinnati · S · Senior
Pick
128
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
(from ARI)
Noah Elliss
Noah Elliss
Idaho · DT · Junior (RS)


Pick
129
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(From DAL)
Myjai Sanders
Myjai Sanders
Cincinnati · Edge · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH DALLAS COWBOYS

Pick
130
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Kevin Austin Jr.
Kevin Austin Jr.
Notre Dame · WR · Junior
Pick
131
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Velus Jones
Velus Jones
Tennessee · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
132
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Zyon McCollum
Zyon McCollum
Sam Houston State · CB · Senior


Pick
133
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Christopher Allen
Christopher Allen
Alabama · Edge · Senior (RS)
Pick
134
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Logan Bruss
Logan Bruss
Wisconsin · OG · Senior (RS)
Pick
135
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Isaiah Thomas
Isaiah Thomas
Oklahoma · Edge · Senior (RS)


Pick
136
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Kyron Johnson
Kyron Johnson
Kansas · LB · Senior
Pick
137
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from LAR through HOU)
Danny Gray
Danny Gray
SMU · WR · Senior
Pick
138
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Smoke Monday
Smoke Monday
Auburn · S · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
139
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Obinna Eze
Obinna Eze
TCU · OT · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
140
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jamaree Salyer
Jamaree Salyer
Georgia · OG · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
141
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Goodson
Tyler Goodson
Iowa · RB · Junior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
142
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Dominique Robinson
Dominique Robinson
Miami (Ohio) · Edge · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
143
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Ed Ingram
Ed Ingram
LSU · OG · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 7: Commanders pick QB Bailey Zappe

Bailey Zappe is the only QB selected in Round 7 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which NFC East team takes the Western Kentucky passer?

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 5: Chiefs take TE with pick acquired from Titans

In Round 5 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 draft, the Chiefs use a pick acquired in an earlier trade with the Titans to bring in a new pass-catcher for Patrick Mahomes.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 6: Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic first kicker off the board

The Jaguars lead off Round 6 of Chad Reuter's seven-round mock of the 2022 draft by taking the first kicker off the board -- Oklahoma's Gabe Brkic.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 3: Zamir White, Brian Robinson among five RBs picked

Five running backs come off the board in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's 2022 seven-round mock draft, including Georgia's Zamir White and Alabama's Brian Robinson.

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 1: Cowboys, Steelers trade up

In Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, he sees the Cowboys and Steelers trading up in Round 1. Does Pittsburgh go QB? Which prospect does Dallas target?

news

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 2: Bears select WR Treylon Burks with first of two picks

The Bears get Justin Fields another pass-catcher at No. 39 overall in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's one-and-only seven-round mock of the 2022 draft.

news

Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Four quarterbacks selected in top 10

In his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Maurice Jones-Drew projects a pair of trades to shake up the first round. Plus, FOUR quarterbacks come off the board in the top 10.

news

Peter Schrager 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills add offense; Chiefs double down on D

In his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Peter Schrager has Iowa State's Breece Hall as the only running back selected in Round 1. Which playoff team lands the do-it-all playmaker?

news

Charles Davis 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Steelers surprise with fast-rising QB

Desmond Ridder is the second quarterback off the board in Charles Davis' mock draft 2.0. Which team nabs the former Cincinnati Bearcat? Who else has their eyes on a passer?

news

2022 NFL mock draft ... with a twist! What every team SHOULD do in Round 1

There have been plenty of 2022 NFL mock drafts exploring what every team COULD do, but how about what they SHOULD do? Adam Rank projects the first round with full bias.

news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Panthers pass on QB; Chiefs trade up for WR help

In Lance Zierlein's third mock draft, the Panthers eschew quarterback at No. 6 to add someone who can help right away. Check out how he sees the 2022 NFL Draft unfolding.

Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW