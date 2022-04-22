Mock Draft

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 3: Zamir White, Brian Robinson among five RBs picked

Published: Apr 22, 2022 at 11:45 AM
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
65
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Leo Chenal
Leo Chenal
Wisconsin · LB · Junior


Pick
66
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
John Metchie III
John Metchie III
Alabama · WR · Junior


Pick
67
New York Giants
New York Giants
Zamir White
Zamir White
Georgia · RB · Junior (RS)


Pick
68
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Joshua Paschal
Joshua Paschal
Kentucky · Edge · Senior (RS)


Pick
69
New York Jets
New York Jets
Darian Kinnard
Darian Kinnard
Kentucky · OG · Senior


Pick
70
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from CAR)
Isaiah Likely
Isaiah Likely
Coastal Carolina · TE · Senior


Pick
71
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Tariq Woolen
Tariq Woolen
Texas-San Antonio · CB · Senior (RS)


Pick
72
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Cam Taylor-Britt
Cam Taylor-Britt
Nebraska · CB · Senior


Pick
73
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(from WAS)
Carson Strong
Carson Strong
Nevada · QB · Junior (RS)


Pick
74
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Cameron Thomas
Cameron Thomas
San Diego State · Edge · Junior (RS)


Pick
75
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Troy Andersen
Troy Andersen
Montana State · LB · Senior


Pick
76
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
DeMarvin Leal
DeMarvin Leal
Texas A&M · DT · Junior


Pick
77
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jelani Woods
Jelani Woods
Virginia · TE · Senior (RS)


Pick
78
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Amaré Barno
Amaré Barno
Virginia Tech · Edge · Senior


Pick
79
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Sean Rhyan
Sean Rhyan
UCLA · OG · Junior


Pick
80
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from NO)
Calvin Austin III
Calvin Austin III
Memphis · WR · Senior (RS)


Pick
81
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from MIA)
Charlie Kolar
Charlie Kolar
Iowa State · TE · Senior (RS)


Pick
82
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(from IND)
Luke Goedeke
Luke Goedeke
Central Michigan · OG · Senior


Pick
83
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Chigoziem Okonkwo
Maryland · TE · Senior


Pick
84
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Justyn Ross
Justyn Ross
Clemson · WR · Junior (RS)


Pick
85
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Marcus Jones
Marcus Jones
Houston · CB · Senior


Pick
86
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Otito Ogbonnia
Otito Ogbonnia
UCLA · DT · Senior


Pick
87
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Alec Pierce
Alec Pierce
Cincinnati · WR · Senior


Pick
88
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Sam Williams
Sam Williams
Mississippi · Edge · Senior


Pick
89
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Channing Tindall
Channing Tindall
Georgia · LB · Senior


Pick
90
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Daniel Faalele
Daniel Faalele
Minnesota · OT · Senior


Pick
91
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Thomas Booker
Thomas Booker
Stanford · DT · Senior


Pick
92
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Darrian Beavers
Darrian Beavers
Cincinnati · LB · Senior


Pick
93
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
DeAngelo Malone
DeAngelo Malone
Western Kentucky · Edge · Senior


Pick
94
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
(From KC)
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson
Alabama · RB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH KANSAS CITY CHIEFS

Pick
95
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Martin Emerson
Martin Emerson
Mississippi State · CB · Junior
Pick
96
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from LAR)
Ty Chandler
Ty Chandler
North Carolina · RB · Senior


Pick
97
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Nolan Turner
Nolan Turner
Clemson · S · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
98
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Rachaad White
Rachaad White
Arizona State · RB · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
99
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Tyquan Thornton
Tyquan Thornton
Baylor · WR · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
100
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Luke Fortner
Luke Fortner
Kentucky · C · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
101
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Tariq Castro-Fields
Tariq Castro-Fields
Penn State · CB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
102
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(from SF)
Dylan Parham
Dylan Parham
Memphis · OG · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
103
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Isaiah Spiller
Isaiah Spiller
Texas A&M · RB · Junior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
104
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Cole Strange
Cole Strange
Tennessee-Chattanooga · OG · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
105
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Damarri Mathis
Damarri Mathis
Pittsburgh · CB · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

