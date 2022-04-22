Mock Draft

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 2: Bears select WR Treylon Burks with first of two picks

Published: Apr 22, 2022 at 11:44 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
33
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · C · Junior (RS)
Pick
34
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior
Pick
35
New York Jets
New York Jets
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)


Pick
36
New York Giants
New York Giants
Quay Walker
Quay Walker
Georgia · LB · Senior
Pick
37
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB · Junior
Pick
38
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from CAR)
Kyler Gordon
Kyler Gordon
Washington · CB · Junior (RS)


Pick
39
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior


Pick
40
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(From SEA)
Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean
Georgia · LB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH SEATTLE SEAHAWKS

Pick
41
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
42
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
(from WAS)
Bernhard Raimann
Bernhard Raimann
Central Michigan · OT · Senior


Pick
43
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Drake Jackson
Drake Jackson
USC · Edge · Junior


Pick
44
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Logan Hall
Logan Hall
Houston · DT · Senior


Pick
45
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Christian Harris
Christian Harris
Alabama · LB · Junior


Pick
46
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Lewis Cine
Lewis Cine
Georgia · S · Junior


Pick
47
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(from IND)
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior


Pick
48
Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
(from LAC)
Arnold Ebiketie
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn State · Edge · Senior (RS)


Pick
49
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Jalen Pitre
Jalen Pitre
Baylor · S · Senior (RS)


Pick
50
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from MIA)
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior


Pick
51
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Jaquan Brisker
Jaquan Brisker
Penn State · S · Senior


Pick
52
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Roger McCreary
Roger McCreary
Auburn · CB · Senior


Pick
53
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
David Ojabo
David Ojabo
Michigan · Edge · Sophomore (RS)


Pick
54
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Chad Muma
Chad Muma
Wyoming · LB · Senior


Pick
55
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Kenneth Walker III
Kenneth Walker III
Michigan State · RB · Junior


Pick
56
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Christian Watson
Christian Watson
North Dakota State · WR · Senior (RS)


Pick
57
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
James Cook
James Cook
Georgia · RB · Senior


Pick
58
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
(from TEN)
Skyy Moore
Skyy Moore
Western Michigan · WR · Junior


Pick
59
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Travis Jones
Travis Jones
Connecticut · DT · Junior


Pick
60
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Joshua Ezeudu
Joshua Ezeudu
North Carolina · OG · Junior (RS)


Pick
61
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nick Cross
Nick Cross
Maryland · S · Junior


Pick
62
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Nik Bonitto
Nik Bonitto
Oklahoma · Edge · Junior (RS)


Pick
63
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Cam Jurgens
Cam Jurgens
Nebraska · C · Junior (RS)


Pick
64
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from LAR)
Greg Dulcich
Greg Dulcich
UCLA · TE · Junior (RS)


