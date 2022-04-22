Mock Draft

Presented By

Seven-round 2022 NFL mock draft, Round 7: Commanders pick QB Bailey Zappe 

Published: Apr 22, 2022 at 11:47 AM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
222
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
William Dunkle
William Dunkle
San Diego State · OG Junior (RS)
Pick
223
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(from DET)
Cade York
Cade York
LSU · K · Junior
Pick
224
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(from HOU through NE, BAL)
Jeffrey Gunter
Jeffrey Gunter
Coastal Carolina · Edge · Senior (RS)
Pick
225
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
(from NYJ)
Braxton Jones
Braxton Jones
Southern Utah State · OT · Senior (RS)
Pick
226
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
(from NYG)
Peyton Hendershot
Peyton Hendershot
Indiana · TE · Senior (RS)
Pick
227
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
(from CAR)
Charleston Rambo
Charleston Rambo
Miami · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
228
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from CHI, through HOU)
Carson Wells
Carson Wells
Colorado · LB · Senior (RS)
Pick
229
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
Mike Rose
Mike Rose
Iowa State · LB · Senior
Pick
230
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Aaron Hansford
Aaron Hansford
Texas A&M · LB · Senior (RS)
Pick
231
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
(from ATL)
Ja'Tyre Carter
Ja'Tyre Carter
Southern · OG · Senior
Pick
232
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jordan Jackson
Jordan Jackson
Air Force · DT · Senior
Pick
233
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from MIN)
Ryan Van Demark
Ryan Van Demark
Connecticut · OT · Senior
Pick
234
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from CLE, through DET)
Reed Blankenship
Reed Blankenship
Middle Tennessee State · S · Senior
Pick
235
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
(from BAL)
Cal Adomitis
Cal Adomitis
Pittsburgh · LS · Senior
Pick
236
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jeremiah Moon
Jeremiah Moon
Florida · LB · Senior (RS)
Pick
237
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from NO)
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa
Notre Dame · DE · Senior (RS)
Pick
238
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
(from MIA)
Lucas Krull
Lucas Krull
Pittsburgh · TE · Senior
Pick
239
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Jermaine Waller
Jermaine Waller
Virginia Tech · CB · Senior
Pick
240
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
(from PHI, through IND)
Bailey Zappe
Bailey Zappe
Western Kentucky · QB · Senior
Pick
241
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Alec Lindstrom
Alec Lindstrom
Boston College · C · Senior (RS)
Pick
242
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from NE, through MIA)
Josh Sills
Josh Sills
Oklahoma State · OG · Senior (RS)
Pick
243
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from LV, through NE)
Jack Cochrane
Jack Cochrane
South Dakota · LB · Senior
Pick
244
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
James Houston
James Houston
Jackson State University · Edge · Senior
Pick
245
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from DAL)
Andrew Stueber
Andrew Stueber
Michigan · OT · Senior (RS)
Pick
246
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
(from BUF)
James Skalski
James Skalski
Clemson · LB · Senior (RS)
Pick
247
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(from TEN)
Damone Clark
Damone Clark
LSU · LB · Senior
Pick
248
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
D'vonte Price
D'vonte Price
Florida International · RB · Senior
Pick
249
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jalen Virgil
Jalen Virgil
Appalachian State · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
250
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
(from SF, through DEN)
Jean Delance
Jean Delance
Florida · OT · Senior (RS)
Pick
251
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Quentin Lake
Quentin Lake
UCLA · S · Senior (RS)
Pick
252
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Britain Covey
Britain Covey
Utah · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
253
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Bryce Watts
Bryce Watts
UMass Amherst · CB · Senior
Pick
254
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Devin Cochran
Devin Cochran
Georgia Tech · OT · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
255
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
David Anenih
David Anenih
Houston · Edge · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
256
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
DJ Davidson
DJ Davidson
Arizona State · DT · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
257
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Tony Adams
Tony Adams
Illinois · CB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
258
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Kalia Davis
Kalia Davis
UCF · DT · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
259
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Nephi Sewell
Nephi Sewell
Utah · LB · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
260
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Jordan Williams
Jordan Williams
Virginia Tech · DT · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
261
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Andrew Ogletree
Andrew Ogletree
Youngstown State · TE · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
262
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Nick Muse
Nick Muse
South Carolina · TE · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

