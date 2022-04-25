NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 25

The Baltimore Ravens are trending toward getting back the stalwart of their offensive line.

Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is on pace to be ready for the 2022 season following a recent medical check-up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.

Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first game of the 2021 season, which required immediate surgery. It was the second consecutive ankle injury that prematurely ended Stanley's year. The Ravens inked Stanley to a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension ahead of the 2020 season, which followed his All-Pro campaign in 2019.

When healthy, Stanley, 28, is one of the best tackles in the NFL. The former No. 6 overall pick was a key component for the Ravens in 2019 when the team set the NFL's all-time record for rushing yards in a season.