NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, April 25

The Baltimore Ravens are trending toward getting back the stalwart of their offensive line.
Ravens tackle Ronnie Stanley is on pace to be ready for the 2022 season following a recent medical check-up, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday, per a source.
Stanley suffered a season-ending ankle injury in the first game of the 2021 season, which required immediate surgery. It was the second consecutive ankle injury that prematurely ended Stanley's year. The Ravens inked Stanley to a five-year, $98.75 million contract extension ahead of the 2020 season, which followed his All-Pro campaign in 2019.
When healthy, Stanley, 28, is one of the best tackles in the NFL. The former No. 6 overall pick was a key component for the Ravens in 2019 when the team set the NFL's all-time record for rushing yards in a season.
Rapoport adds that with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the health of Stanley could allow the Ravens to choose the best player available.
Trades
- The New England Patriots have traded a 2022 fifth-round pick to the Houston Texans in exchange for sixth- and seventh-round picks in the 2022 NFL Draft, the team announced.
Injuries
- San Francisco 49ers running back Elijah Mitchell told reporters Monday that he had a clean-up procedure on his knee following the 2021 season. Mitchell said he'll be ready to go for the 2022 campaign.
Roster moves
- The Chicago Bears signed ex-Colts tackle Julie'n Davenport.
- The Houston Texans released linebacker Ron'Dell Carter.
- Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Nate Herbig is signing his restricted free agent tender and is set to earn $2.433 million this season, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports, per a source.
- The San Francisco 49ers have exercised the fifth-year option on pass rusher Nick Bosa, general manager John Lynch told reporters Monday. Linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair signed his restricted free agent tender.
- The Seattle Seahawks withdrew defensive back Nigel Warrior's minimum tender. Thusly, Warrior transitions from a restricted free agent to an unrestricted free agent.
Free-agent visits
- Former Seattle Seahawks pass rusher Rasheem Green visited with the Houston Texans on Monday, Rapoport reported per the wire. Green had a previous visit with the Carolina Panthers and has had talks with the 'Hawks.