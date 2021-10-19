Around the NFL

Ravens LT Ronnie Stanley to undergo season-ending ankle surgery

Published: Oct 19, 2021 at 01:30 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Baltimore Ravens will be without standout left tackle Ronnie Stanley for the remainder of the season due to an ankle injury. Stanley has missed five of the Ravens' six games this year and will undergo surgery to repair the injury, according to the team.

It marks the second consecutive season that an ankle injury has ended Stanley's season; he made six starts in 2020, and played just in the season opener against the Las Vegas Raiders this year. He has been placed on injured reserve.

"This is not what I wanted or expected when coming into the season," Stanley said. "Throughout the last year, I did everything I could to be 100% healthy so I could be out there playing for our team and city. As a competitor, I have a mindset of sacrificing my body for my brothers and my team to reach our goals. At this point in time, my ankle isn't where it should be."

Stanley signed a five-year contract extension worth $98.75 million shortly before his 2020 ankle injury. An All-Pro in 2019, the former Notre Dame star was a first-round draft pick (sixth overall) by the Ravens in 2016.

Having traded right tackle ﻿Orlando Brown﻿ to the Kansas City Chiefs in the offseason in exchange for four draft picks, the Ravens had figured on free-agent signee ﻿Alejandro Villanueva﻿ playing right tackle this season. Since Stanley's injury, however, Villanueva has flipped to the left side, and the versatile ﻿Patrick Mekari﻿ has played right tackle.

"I couldn't be more pleased with him -- run blocking, pass protection -- [and] his versatility, obviously, but he's locked in at right tackle, and I couldn't ask for a better player there right now," Harbaugh said Sunday of Mekari.

Related Content

news

Browns QB Baker Mayfield (shoulder) says decision to play vs. Broncos on 'TNF' is his

Cleveland's resident gunslinger Baker Mayfield may be a little banged for Thursday night's matchup against Denver but, from the looks of it, he doesn't expect his injured left shoulder will cause him to miss any time.
news

Bills TE Dawson Knox dealing with broken bone in hand, not expected to miss much time

Buffalo enters its Week 7 bye with a pretty healthy roster. An injury to breakout TE Dawson Knox on Monday night, however, could prove fairly significant depending on its severity.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Oct. 19

The Saints are adding a veteran presence to its shallow RB room. Plus, other news from around the NFL.
news

Sean McVay reflects on Jared Goff trade: 'I wish that there was better clear communication'

Lions QB Jared Goff will get a golden chance to turn around his fortunes in a profound way on Sunday when Detroit visits his former team, the Rams, and head coach Sean McVay.
news

John Harbaugh: Critics of Lamar Jackson 'whistling in the graveyard' after hot start to season

Figuring out Lamar Jackson has been an ongoing topic over the last three seasons. The Ravens QB's start to the 2021 season gives the impression that teams still hoping to accomplish this are not as close as critics initially predicted.
news

Jaguars release veteran kicker Josh Lambo

The Jags announced Tuesday morning they've released ﻿Josh Lambo﻿, ceding the kicking job to Matthew Wright. The third-year kicker made the Jaguars' first three field goals of the 2021 season Sunday.
news

Titans rookie CB Caleb Farley feared to have suffered torn ACL

Tennessee Titans rookie cornerback Caleb Farley is feared to have suffered a torn ACL in Monday night's win over the Buffalo Bills, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports
news

Josh Allen: A lot of 'shoulda, coulda, wouldas' will 'fuel' Bills after last-second loss to Titans

Bills QB Josh Allen laments the team's red-zone woes after losing to the Tennessee Titans after a turnover on downs from the 3-yard line. 
news

Sean McDermott on fourth-down decision: I'll take Josh Allen 10 times out of 10

Buffalo went for the win instead of a game-tying field goal and Josh Allen got stuffed. Jeffery Simmons' tackle led to a kneel down and a thrilling Titans win, but Bills head coach Sean McDermott would do it again. 
news

Derrick Henry gives Titans 'big shot of life' in win over Bills

Derrick Henry is producing the best encore to a 2,000-yard season in NFL history. The show continued Monday night with another virtuoso performance. Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns as Tennessee edged Buffalo, 34-31, in a battle of division leaders.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 6: What we learned from Titans' win over Bills on Monday night

A huge goal-line stop on fourth down of a Josh Allen sneak by the Titans defense propelled them to a 34-31 win over the Bills on Monday night.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW