2019 NFL Draft trade tracker: Details of all the moves

Published: Apr 25, 2019 at 08:34 AM

Below is a breakdown of all the trades executed leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft that involve picks this year. Once the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, this page will be updated with all trades that take place during the draft as well. Make sure to follow all of the action during the 2019 NFL Draft with our Draft Tracker.

Draft day trades

Steelers trade up for No. 10 pick

Steelers receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 10; select LB Devin Bush)

Broncos receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 20; select TE Noah Fant)
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 52; trade to Bengals)
» 2020 third-round pick
» (full trade details: click here.)

Packers trade up to No. 21

Packers receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 21; select DB Darnell Savage)

Seahawks receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 30; trade to Giants)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 114; trade to Minnesota)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 118; trade to New England)
» (full trade details: click here.)

Eagles move up to No. 22

Eagles receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 22; select OT Andre Dillard)

Ravens receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 25; select WR Marquise Brown)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 127; select CB Iman Marshall)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 197; select QB Trace McSorley)
» (full trade details: click here.)

Redskins trade for 26th pick

Redskins receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 26; select Edge Montez Sweat)

Colts receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 46; trade to Browns)
» 2020 second-round pick
» (full trade details: click here.)

Giants jump back into first round

Giants receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 30; select CB Deandre Baker)

Seahawks receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 37; trade to Panthers)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 132; select S Ugochukwu Amadi)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 142; select LB Ben Burr-Kirven)
» (full trade details: click here.)

Falcons bounce back into first

Falcons receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 31; select OT Kaleb McGary)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 203; select WR Marcus Green)

Rams receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 45; trade to Patriots)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 79; select DB David Long)
» (full trade details: click here.)

Jaguars move up in 2nd round

Jaguars receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 35; select OT Jawaan Taylor)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 140; select Ryquell Armstead)
» 2019 seventh-round pick (No. 235; select DT Dontavius Russell)

Raiders receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 38; trade to Bills)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 109; trade to Indianapolis)

Carolina trades up in second

Panthers receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 37; select OT Greg Little)

Seahawks receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 47; select DB Marquise Blair)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 77; trade to Patriots)

Another Oakland trade

Bills receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 38; select OT Cody Ford)

Raiders receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 40; select DB Trayvon Mullen)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 158; trade to Dallas)

Broncos jump up

Broncos receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 42; select QB Drew Lock)

Bengals receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 52; select TE Drew Sample)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 125; select DT Renell Wren)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 182; select RB Trayveon Williams)

Patriots make a move

Patriots receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 45; select CB Joejuan Williams)

Rams receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 56; trade to Chiefs)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 101; trade to Patriots)

Browns move up

Browns receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 46; select Greedy Williams)

Colts receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 49; select LB Ben Banogu)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 144; select S Marvell Tell III)

Saints step up in second

Saints receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 48; select Erik McCoy)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 116; trade to Tennessee)

Dolphins receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 62; trade to Cardinals)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 202; select WR Isaiah Prince)
» 2020 second-round pick

Chiefs, Rams make trade

Chiefs receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 56; select WR Mecole Hardman)

Rams receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 61; select DB Taylor Rapp)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 167; trade to Philadelphia)

Dolphins trade for Josh Rosen

Dolphins receive:
» Josh Rosen, QB

Cardinals receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 62; select WR Andy Isabella)
» 2020 fifth-round pick

Rams jump up in third round

Rams receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 70; select RB Darrell Henderson)

Buccaneers receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 94; select DB Jamel Dean)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 99; select S Mike Edwards)

Patriots trade up

Patriots receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 87; select RB Damien Harris)

Bears receive:
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 162; trade to Minnesota)
» 2020 fourth-round pick

Lions jump up

Lions receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 81; select DB Will Harris)

Vikings receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 88; trade to Seahawks)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 204; trade to Seahawks)

Seahawks on move again

Seahawks receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 88; select LB Cody Barton)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 209; select DT Demarcus Christmas)

Vikings receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 92; trade to Jets)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 159; trade to Patriots)

Vikings, Jets wheel and deal

Jets receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 92; select OT Chuma Edoga)

Vikings receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 93; trade to Ravens)
» 2019 seventh-round pick (No. 217; select CB Kris Boyd)

Minnesota moves up

Vikings receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 102; select RB Alexander Mattison)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 191; select S Marcus Epps)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 193; select T Olisaemeka Udoh)

Ravens receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 93; select WR Miles Boykin)

Patriots, Rams trade again

Rams receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 97; select OT Bobby Evans)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 162; trade to New England)

Patriots receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 101; select OT Yodny Cajuste)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 133; select QB Jarrett Stidham)

Bengals move up

Bengals receive:
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 104; select QB Ryan Finley)

49ers receive:
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 110; select P Mitch Wishnowsky)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 183; select T Justin Skule)

Saints trade up

Saints receive:
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 105; select CB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson)

Jets receive:
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 116; trade to Tennessee)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 168; trade to Tennessee)

Raiders swap with Colts

Colts receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 109; select S Khari Willis)

Raiders receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 129; select CB Isaiah Johnson)
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 135; trade to Atlanta)

Falcons trade up

Falcons receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 111; select CB Kendall Sheffield)

Lions receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 117; select DE Austin Bryant)
» 2019 sixth-round (No. 186; select RB Ty Johnson)

Vikings trade up

Vikings receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 114; select G Dru Samia)

Seahawks receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 120; select WR Gary Jennings)
» 2019 sixth-round (No. 204; select RB Travis Homer)

Tennessee moves up

Titans receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 116; select S Amani Hooker)
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 168; select LB D'Andre Walker)

Jets receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 121; select TE Trevon Wesco)
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 157; select LB Blake Cashman)

Denver trades for player

Broncos receive:
» 2019 sixth-round (No. 212; trade to Panthers)
» LB Dekoda Watson

49ers receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 148; select LB Dre Greenlaw)

Rams trade up to draft DT

Rams receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 134; select DT Greg Gaines)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 243; select S Nick Scott)

Patriots receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 162; trade to Minnesota)
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 167; trade to Philadelphia)

Atlanta trades up

Falcons receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 135; select DE John Cominsky)

Raiders receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 137; select TE Foster Moreau)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 230; select DE Quinton Bell)

Cowboys trade back

Bengals receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 136; select C Michael Jordan)

Cowboys receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 149; trade to Oakland)
» 2019 sixth-round (No. 213; select S Donovan Wilson)

Cowboys trade back again

Raiders receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 149; select WR Hunter Renfrow)

Cowboys receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 158; select CB Michael Jackson)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 218; select RB Mike Weber)

Patriots trade up

Patriots receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 159; select DE Byron Cowart)

Vikings receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 162; select LB Cameron Smith)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 239; select WR Dillon Mitchell)

Patriots trade up again

Patriots receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 163; select P Jake Bailey)

Eagles receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 167; select QB Clayton Thorson)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 246; traded to Colts)

Denver trades up

Broncos receive:
» 2019 sixth-round (No. 187; select WR Juwan Winfree)

Panthers receive:
» 2019 sixth-round (No. 212; select T Dennis Daley)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 237; select WR Terry Godwin)

Eagles, Colts make late deal

Eagles receive:
» Hassan Ridgeway, DT

Colts receive:
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 246; select G Javon Patterson)

Seahawks, Jaguars make another deal

Seahawks receive:
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 236; select WR John Ursua)

Jaguars receive:
» 2020 sixth-round pick

Pre-draft trades

Browns land superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

Browns receive:
» Odell Beckham Jr., WR
» Olivier Vernon, DE

Giants receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 17; select DT Dexter Lawrence)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 95; select LB Oshane Ximines)
» Kevin Zeitler, G
» Jabrill Peppers, S
» (full trade details: click here)

Chiefs trade for defensive end Frank Clark

Chiefs receive:
» Frank Clark, DE
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 84; select DT Khalen Saunders)

Seahawks receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 29; select DE L.J. Collier)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 92; trade to New York Jets)
» 2020 second-round pick
» (full trade details: click here)

49ers trade for Dee Ford

49ers receive:
» Dee Ford, OLB

Chiefs receive:
» 2020 second-round pick
» (full trade details: click here)

Bears land Khalil Mack

Bears receive:
» Khalil Mack, OLB 
» 2020 second-round pick
» conditional 2020 fifth-round pick

Raiders receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 24; select RB Josh Jacobs)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 196; trade to New York Jets)
» 2020 first-round pick
» 2020 third-round pick
» (full trade details: click here)

Cowboys get Amari Cooper

Cowboys receive:
» Amari Cooper, WR

Raiders receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 27; select DB Johnathan Abram)
» (full trade details: click here)

Saints move up in 2018 draft to get Marcus Davenport

Saints receive:
» 2018 first-round pick (No. 14) -- Marcus Davenport, DE

Packers receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 30)
» 2018 first-round pick -- traded to Seahawks
» 2018 fifth-round pick -- traded to Panthers
» (full trade details: click here)

Broncos trade for Joe Flacco

Broncos receive:
» Joe Flacco, QB

Ravens receive:
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 113; select RB Justice Hill)
» (full trade details: click here)

Raiders trade for Antonio Brown

Raiders receive:
» Antonio Brown, WR

Steelers receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 66; select WR Deionte Johnson)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 141; select TE Zach Gentry)
» (full trade details: click here)

Eagles trade for Golden Tate

Eagles receive:
» Golden Tate, WR

Lions receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 88; trade to Seattle)
» (full trade details: click here)

