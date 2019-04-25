2019 NFL Draft trade tracker: Details of all the moves

Below is a breakdown of all the trades executed leading up to the 2019 NFL Draft that involve picks this year. Once the draft kicks off on Thursday, April 25 at 8 p.m. ET, this page will be updated with all trades that take place during the draft as well. Make sure to follow all of the action during the 2019 NFL Draft with our Draft Tracker.
Draft day trades
Steelers trade up for No. 10 pick
Packers trade up to No. 21
Eagles move up to No. 22
Redskins trade for 26th pick
Giants jump back into first round
Falcons bounce back into first
Falcons receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 31; select OT Kaleb McGary)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 203; select WR Marcus Green)
Jaguars move up in 2nd round
Jaguars receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 35; select OT Jawaan Taylor)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 140; select Ryquell Armstead)
» 2019 seventh-round pick (No. 235; select DT Dontavius Russell)
Raiders receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 38; trade to Bills)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 109; trade to Indianapolis)
Carolina trades up in second
Seahawks receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 47; select DB Marquise Blair)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 77; trade to Patriots)
Another Oakland trade
Raiders receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 40; select DB Trayvon Mullen)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 158; trade to Dallas)
Broncos jump up
Bengals receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 52; select TE Drew Sample)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 125; select DT Renell Wren)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 182; select RB Trayveon Williams)
Patriots make a move
Rams receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 56; trade to Chiefs)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 101; trade to Patriots)
Browns move up
Colts receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 49; select LB Ben Banogu)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 144; select S Marvell Tell III)
Saints step up in second
Saints receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 48; select Erik McCoy)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 116; trade to Tennessee)
Dolphins receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 62; trade to Cardinals)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 202; select WR Isaiah Prince)
» 2020 second-round pick
Chiefs, Rams make trade
Rams receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 61; select DB Taylor Rapp)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 167; trade to Philadelphia)
Dolphins trade for Josh Rosen
Cardinals receive:
» 2019 second-round pick (No. 62; select WR Andy Isabella)
» 2020 fifth-round pick
Rams jump up in third round
Buccaneers receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 94; select DB Jamel Dean)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 99; select S Mike Edwards)
Patriots trade up
Lions jump up
Vikings receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 88; trade to Seahawks)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 204; trade to Seahawks)
Seahawks on move again
Seahawks receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 88; select LB Cody Barton)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 209; select DT Demarcus Christmas)
Vikings receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 92; trade to Jets)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 159; trade to Patriots)
Vikings, Jets wheel and deal
Vikings receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 93; trade to Ravens)
» 2019 seventh-round pick (No. 217; select CB Kris Boyd)
Minnesota moves up
Vikings receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 102; select RB Alexander Mattison)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 191; select S Marcus Epps)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 193; select T Olisaemeka Udoh)
Patriots, Rams trade again
Rams receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 97; select OT Bobby Evans)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 162; trade to New England)
Patriots receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 101; select OT Yodny Cajuste)
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 133; select QB Jarrett Stidham)
Bengals move up
49ers receive:
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 110; select P Mitch Wishnowsky)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 183; select T Justin Skule)
Saints trade up
Jets receive:
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 116; trade to Tennessee)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 168; trade to Tennessee)
Raiders swap with Colts
Raiders receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 129; select CB Isaiah Johnson)
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 135; trade to Atlanta)
Falcons trade up
Lions receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 117; select DE Austin Bryant)
» 2019 sixth-round (No. 186; select RB Ty Johnson)
Vikings trade up
Seahawks receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 120; select WR Gary Jennings)
» 2019 sixth-round (No. 204; select RB Travis Homer)
Tennessee moves up
Titans receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 116; select S Amani Hooker)
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 168; select LB D'Andre Walker)
Jets receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 121; select TE Trevon Wesco)
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 157; select LB Blake Cashman)
Denver trades for player
Rams trade up to draft DT
Rams receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 134; select DT Greg Gaines)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 243; select S Nick Scott)
Patriots receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 162; trade to Minnesota)
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 167; trade to Philadelphia)
Atlanta trades up
Raiders receive:
» 2019 fourth-round (No. 137; select TE Foster Moreau)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 230; select DE Quinton Bell)
Cowboys trade back
Cowboys receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 149; trade to Oakland)
» 2019 sixth-round (No. 213; select S Donovan Wilson)
Cowboys trade back again
Cowboys receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 158; select CB Michael Jackson)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 218; select RB Mike Weber)
Patriots trade up
Vikings receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 162; select LB Cameron Smith)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 239; select WR Dillon Mitchell)
Patriots trade up again
Eagles receive:
» 2019 fifth-round (No. 167; select QB Clayton Thorson)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 246; traded to Colts)
Denver trades up
Panthers receive:
» 2019 sixth-round (No. 212; select T Dennis Daley)
» 2019 seventh-round (No. 237; select WR Terry Godwin)
Eagles, Colts make late deal
Seahawks, Jaguars make another deal
Pre-draft trades
Browns land superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.
Giants receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 17; select DT Dexter Lawrence)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 95; select LB Oshane Ximines)
» Kevin Zeitler, G
» Jabrill Peppers, S
» (full trade details: click here)
Chiefs trade for defensive end Frank Clark
Seahawks receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 29; select DE L.J. Collier)
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 92; trade to New York Jets)
» 2020 second-round pick
» (full trade details: click here)
49ers trade for Dee Ford
Bears land Khalil Mack
Raiders receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 24; select RB Josh Jacobs)
» 2019 sixth-round pick (No. 196; trade to New York Jets)
» 2020 first-round pick
» 2020 third-round pick
» (full trade details: click here)
Cowboys get Amari Cooper
Raiders receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 27; select DB Johnathan Abram)
» (full trade details: click here)
Saints move up in 2018 draft to get Marcus Davenport
Packers receive:
» 2019 first-round pick (No. 30)
» 2018 first-round pick -- traded to Seahawks
» 2018 fifth-round pick -- traded to Panthers
» (full trade details: click here)
Broncos trade for Joe Flacco
Ravens receive:
» 2019 fourth-round pick (No. 113; select RB Justice Hill)
» (full trade details: click here)
Raiders trade for Antonio Brown
Steelers receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 66; select WR Deionte Johnson)
» 2019 fifth-round pick (No. 141; select TE Zach Gentry)
» (full trade details: click here)
Eagles trade for Golden Tate
Lions receive:
» 2019 third-round pick (No. 88; trade to Seattle)
» (full trade details: click here)