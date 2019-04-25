Eagles trade up with Ravens to pick Andre Dillard

The Philadelphia Eagles traded up to grab one of the top offensive lineman on the board.

Philly acquired the 22nd pick from the Baltimore Ravens and drafted Washington State tackle Andre Dillard in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

In exchange for the 22nd overall selection, Baltimore reaped the 25th, 127th (fourth round) and 197th (sixth round) picks.

By hopping three picks and surrendering two late-rounders, Philly leaped over the Houston Texans at No. 23, who were reportedly hot for Dillard. Houston ended up taking Alabama State's Tytus Howard one pick later.

The Wazzu lineman was the third offensive lineman taken in the first round after Jonah Williams (No. 11, Bengals) and Garrett Bradbury (No. 18, Vikings).

In Philadelphia, Dillard figures to be the eventual replacement for the aging Jason Peters at left tackle. Peters, 37, is on a one-year deal in 2019 and has dealt with knee and quad injuries over the past two seasons.