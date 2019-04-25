Ravens draft Marquise Brown, first WR off board

New Baltimore general manager Eric DeCosta said his team needed to take more swings at wide receiver. After trading down in the first round, the Ravens did just that.

Baltimore used the No. 25 overall pick on wideout Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, the first receiver selected in the 2019 NFL Draft on Thursday.

The Ravens traded the No. 22 selection to the Philadelphia Eagles for the 25th pick, a fourth-rounder and sixth-rounder.

Brown brings blazing speed to a Baltimore receiver corps in desperate need of playmaking. Hollywood joins a depth chart that includes Willie Snead, Chris Moore, Jordan Lasley, Jaleel Scott, and Seth Roberts. Brown injects speed and versatility to that group.

NFL Network draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah described Brown as a DeSean Jackson clone with speed and after-catch acumen. Jeremiah noted that Brown might be more physical than Jackson.

The 5-foot-9 Brown can line up outside or in the slot. Despite his slight build, the wideout can beat press coverage with quickness, displays quick-cut ability, and is a blur on deep routes.

Brown underwent Lisfranc surgery in January, but the injury didn't keep the playmaker out of the first round.

A polished receiver out of Oklahoma, Brown immediately upgrades Lamar Jackson's downfield prospects in 2019.

Hollywood's cousin, Antonio Brown is excited about the pick.