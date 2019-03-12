Chiefs trade pass-rusher Dee Ford to 49ers

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Dee Ford is headed to a new team.

The Chiefs have traded Ford to the 49ers in exchange for a 2020 second-round draft pick, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, via sources informed of the situation. NFL Network's James Palmer reports Ford's new contract in San Francisco is expected to be a five-year deal for $87.5 million. The team later made the news official.

Ford's name in trade scenarios has come up during the early part of the offseason, as the Chiefs transition from a 3-4 to a 4-3 defensive base scheme under new defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo.

The 6-foot-2, 252-pound Ford specializes in rushing the quarterback in a 3-4 scheme and he totaled a career-high 13 sacks and forced a league-high seven forced fumbles in 2018 to earn a Pro Bowl selection. He entered the league in 2014 as a first-round pick with the Chiefs and has 30.5 sacks on his career.

The movement of Ford signals a large transition for the Chiefs' defense after the team also recently parted ways with outside linebacker Justin Houston and his 78.5 career sacks.

Ford joins linebacker Kwon Alexander as part of 49ers general manager John Lynch's efforts to improve a defense that finished the 2018 season ranked 13th overall.