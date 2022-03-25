Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go top three in Round 1

Mock Draft

A game of quarterback musical chairs was played across the NFL the past couple of weeks, with Drew Lock (Seattle), Matt Ryan (Indianapolis), Deshaun Watson (Cleveland), Carson Wentz (Washington), Russell Wilson (Denver) and Marcus Mariota (Atlanta) finding new homes through trades and several veteran passers signing free-agent deals with new teams (Teddy Bridgewater with Miami, Mitch Trubisky with Pittsburgh, Jameis Winston with New Orleans, etc.)

Teams left without a chair when the music stopped (though Jimmy Garoppolo and Baker Mayfield are still whistling in the wind) are now focused on the top quarterbacks in the upcoming draft class. This week, NFL Network covered the pro days of Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati) and Malik Willis (Liberty). Next Monday, Sam Howell (North Carolina) will throw for NFL personnel evaluators.

These young passers are talented. Like all college prospects, they have areas of their game in which they need to improve. The following four-round mock draft, however, presents my case that they are all worthy of first-round selections.

Will they all become above-average NFL starters? History says no. There's also no guarantee the top offensive tackle, cornerback or edge rusher in the class will become a true difference-maker. Given the premium placed on the quarterback position, I expect at least five teams (including at least one team recently acquiring a veteran) will value these passers' abilities enough to pick them on Day 1 of the draft.

This projection also shows this draft class has solid depth at edge rusher, wide receiver and on the offensive line, with starters and key contributors at all positions available throughout all 143 selections in Rounds 1-4.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

The Jaguars are shifting their defense under new coordinator Mike Caldwell, who will feature aspects of the scheme he coached under Todd Bowles in Tampa Bay the past three seasons. Jacksonville will be tempted to select Georgia's Travon Walker due to his athletic upside, but the team might be swayed toward Hutchinson because of the former Wolverine's production and consistency at UM.

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Malik Willis
Malik Willis
Liberty · QB · Senior (RS)

Willis had a lot of fun making big throws at his pro day, but that performance is not why I have him going second overall. He's been one of my favorite players in this class all year; I projected him being picked at No. 3 in my first mock draft. Head coach Dan Campbell stated during his NFL Scouting Combine press conference that he's willing to change his offense to fit the skills of the best football player he can get at the position. I don't think that was meant as a hint, but it at least shows that some teams are open to taking a playmaker instead of requiring robotic efficiency from their signal-caller. With Jared Goff in place for 2022, Willis could get a great opportunity to hone his craft until his chance arrives.

Pick
3
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TEXANS


The trade of Matt Ryan to the Colts seemed a fait accompli after Atlanta's failed attempt to land Deshaun Watson. Picking up Marcus Mariota is a nice insurance policy, but the Falcons find their future starter by trading up for Pickett, giving up a 2023 first-round pick as well as a second- and fourth-rounder this year. 

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · Edge · Junior

Robert Saleh coached Arik Armstead and Javon Kinlaw at San Francisco, so it won't be a surprise if he sees a bit of those two defenders in the long, strong Walker. The explosiveness and agility he displayed at the combine made it clear that with some refinement in his game, Walker could be a threat inside or outside in the right scheme.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

The Giants did not re-sign veteran Nate Solder at right tackle, and Neal played that position his sophomore year at Alabama. Seems like a natural fit.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Matt Corral
Matt Corral
Mississippi · QB · Junior (RS)

Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker are not likely to be the team's only quarterbacks in 2022. General manager Scott Fitterer and coach Matt Rhule might attempt to trade up to No. 3 overall to grab Pickett, if the Texans are amenable to receiving 2023 premium picks (Carolina does not have second- or third-round picks this year because of previous trades). If unable to pull off that deal, Houston could turn to Corral, whose tight spirals and athletic ability are worthy of early selection.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

Hamilton's 40-yard dash time (4.59 official at combine; 4.56 unofficial at pro day) should be of no concern to NFL teams that value his range, football instincts and tackling ability. The Giants need a partner for Xavier McKinney in the defensive backfield, and Hamilton has the skill set to become a special player at the next level.

Pick
8
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS


New Texans coach Lovie Smith desperately needs pass rushers. Thibodeaux would be a great find at this spot, instantly upgrading the team's ability to attack the quarterback.

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from DEN)
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

For now, I'll assume the Seahawks add a QB via free agency or trade (Baker Mayfield perhaps?) so they have a veteran in place for 2022. Regardless of who their quarterback is this year, though, the 'Hawks must upgrade their offensive line. Ekwonu has the strength and agility to handle pass protection duties at left tackle, and his mentality in the run game will be a godsend for backs Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny.

Pick
10
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from SEA)
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS


Does anyone really expect GM Howie Roseman to stand pat with his three first-round selections? Re-signing Fletcher Cox to a one-year deal made sense, but the Eagles' front could use some more youth. Davis will provide an immediate boost against the run and will also give quarterbacks fits with his length and athleticism.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

To maximize the effectiveness of new QB Carson Wentz, the Commanders must find more reliable receivers. London's presence on the outside should free up two-time 1,000-yard pass-catcher Terry McLaurin.

Pick
12
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Desmond Ridder
Desmond Ridder
Cincinnati · QB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH VIKINGS


The Steelers make a move to secure their quarterback of the future by making a deal with the Vikings that's similar to what the Bears gave to the Giants last year, sending away their 2023 first-round pick and swapping Day 3 selections. Ridder has a tall pocket presence but also possesses the athleticism to make plays outside the pocket. 

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from CLE)
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

The Texans add another important piece to their defense with a selection picked up from the Browns in the Deshaun Watson trade. Stingley has top-10 talent but played in only 10 games the past two seasons due to injuries. I'm sure Houston would be fine with him lingering on the board until this selection.

Pick
14
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Sam Howell
Sam Howell
North Carolina · QB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH RAVENS


The three interceptions that Ryan Tannehill threw in Tennessee's Divisional Round loss to Cincinnati have to be a constant thorn in the minds of Titans coaches. It won't, therefore, be a surprise if they give up a 2023 first-round pick to grab the team's next starter. Howell has the arm to move the ball vertically as well as the toughness and improvisation skills to move the chains on a regular basis.

Pick
15
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from MIA)
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH EAGLES


The Jets receive third- and fifth-round picks to move down five spots and still land a quality cornerback prospect like Gardner to team with free-agent acquisition D.J. Reed and young CBs Bryce Hall and Michael Carter II

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(from IND)
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

Even though the Eagles just signed Haason Reddick to rush the passer, Johnson's overall skill set will be valued on the edge. He and Josh Sweat would form a strong duo on early downs and either could move inside in sub-packages to bring interior pressure.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

Although the Chargers have already signed veterans Austin Johnson and Sebastian Joseph-Day to beef up the defensive line, Wyatt gives them an explosive pass rusher who will make life tough for teams trying to handle twists involving the former Bulldog and Pro Bowlers Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on the outside. 

Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

With Terron Armstread signing in Miami, the Saints find their future left tackle in Cross. It wouldn't surprise me if they moved up a few spots to ensure they secure his services, as Cross' talent would project an earlier selection.

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

A team typically wouldn't pick a receiver in the first round in three consecutive drafts. But with the Eagles owning three Day 1 selections, and the talented Wilson still on the board, they become the first team to do so since the Lions pulled off the triple play from 2003 to '05.

Pick
20
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH STEELERS


Lloyd reminds me of a more slight version of Anthony Barr, a longtime Vikings star who is currently a free agent. Lloyd can play outside or inside and became quite adept at rushing the passer when given the chance last fall. 

Pick
21
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH PATRIOTS


With Tyreek Hill taking his talents to Miami, the Chiefs could use another speedy playmaker. Williams is coming off an ACL tear, but Andy Reid should still have interest in flipping two picks (their third-round compensatory selection and assigned fourth-rounder) to the Patriots to lock him up.﻿﻿﻿﻿

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(from LV)
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

Many believed that Bryan Bulaga would be off the board when the Packers selected him 23rd overall in 2010. Maybe history will repeat itself this year with the large and athletic Penning, who's capable of starting at right tackle so Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins can stay inside.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · OG · Senior

Johnson's versatility, strength and mobility could push him higher. The Cardinals should consider themselves lucky if a ready-made starter like Johnson is still on the board.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean
Georgia · LB · Junior

With Micah Parsons becoming a force as a pass rusher and working outside, and Leighton Vander Esch capable of playing the Sam 'backer spot, the Cowboys could greatly benefit from Dean's explosiveness and instincts in the middle of their defense.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

Corner is a position of need for the Bills, who would be smart to overlook McDuffie's lack of length (29 3/4-inch arm measurement at the combine), and appreciate his coverage skills and willingness to take on ball-carriers in the open field.

Pick
26
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · C · Junior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH TITANS


Baltimore allowed Bradley Bozeman to depart via free agency, so Linderbaum's pro-ready game seems an excellent fit. I can imagine former Raven (and Iowa Hawkeye) Marshal Yanda gave the team's administration and coaches a glowing endorsement.

Pick
27
New York Jets
New York Jets
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH BUCCANEERS


The Jets have extra draft capital from their earlier trade with the Eagles, so why not move back into Round 1 to grab a value like Olave? New York gives up the 35th overall pick and a fourth-rounder to secure the speedy former Buckeye.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

Green Bay selects a powerful receiver in Burks who, despite average speed for the position, seems to make plays downfield with physicality. Arkansas got him the ball in many ways, which I think foreshadows his role in Matt LaFleur's offense.

Pick
29
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
(from SF through MIA)
Dax Hill
Dax Hill
Michigan · S · Junior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHIEFS


﻿﻿Bill Belichick loves versatile secondary players like Hill, who could play nickel, outside corner or free safety depending on how the depth chart stacks up over the next few years.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

The Chiefs are lacking bodies at defensive end and would undoubtedly love if Karlaftis were somehow still waiting to hear his name called at this point. His power and relentless nature remind me of former Kansas City star Jared Allen.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Andrew Booth
Andrew Booth
Clemson · CB · Junior

Now that the Bengals have shored up the offensive line, they can address their need for depth at cornerback. Booth is dealing with a core muscle issue, but his talent will eventually shine through for Cincinnati.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(from LAR)
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

Mafe's strong week at the Reese's Senior Bowl, display of athleticism at the NFL Scouting Combine and overall versatility play right into the Lions' interest in utilizing multiple fronts more regularly during the 2022 season.

