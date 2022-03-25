Mock Draft

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Pierre Strong one of four RBs selected in Round 4

Published: Mar 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM
Chad_Reuter_1400x1000
Chad Reuter

Draft Analyst

Pick
106
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Isaiah Likely
Isaiah Likely
Coastal Carolina · TE · Senior


Pick
107
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(from DET through CLE)
Joshua Paschal
Joshua Paschal
Kentucky · Edge · Senior (RS)


Pick
108
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Rasheed Walker
Rasheed Walker
Penn State · OT · Junior (RS)


Pick
109
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(from NYJ)
Alex Wright
Alex Wright
UAB · Edge · Junior


Pick
110
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
(from NYG)
Justyn Ross
Justyn Ross
Clemson · WR · Junior (RS)
Pick
111
New York Jets
New York Jets
(from CAR)
Coby Bryant
Coby Bryant
Cincinnati · CB · Senior


Pick
112
New York Giants
New York Giants
(from CHI)
Brian Asamoah
Brian Asamoah
Oklahoma · LB · Junior (RS)


Pick
113
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Zyon McCollum
Zyon McCollum
Sam Houston State · CB · Senior


Pick
114
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Phidarian Mathis
Phidarian Mathis
Alabama · DT · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH FALCONS

Pick
115
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson
Wisconsin · TE · Senior (RS)


Pick
116
Denver Broncos
Denver Broncos
(from SEA)
Juanyeh Thomas
Juanyeh Thomas
Georgia Tech · S · Senior
Pick
117
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
(from MIN)
Pierre Strong
Pierre Strong
South Dakota State · RB · Senior (RS)

PROJECTED TRADE WITH JETS

Pick
118
Cleveland Browns
Cleveland Browns
Haskell Garrett
Haskell Garrett
Ohio State · DT · Senior
Pick
119
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Noah Elliss
Noah Elliss
Idaho · DT · Junior (RS)
Pick
120
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Dane Belton
Dane Belton
Iowa · S · Junior
Pick
121
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
(from MIA)
Nick Petit-Frere
Nick Petit-Frere
Ohio State · OT · Junior (RS)
Pick
122
Indianapolis Colts
Indianapolis Colts
Velus Jones
Velus Jones
Tennessee · WR · Senior (RS)
Pick
123
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Matt Araiza
Matt Araiza
San Diego State · P · Junior (RS)
Pick
124
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Bailey Zappe
Bailey Zappe
Western Kentucky · QB · Senior
Pick
125
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(from PIT)
Dominique Robinson
Dominique Robinson
Miami (Ohio) · Edge · Senior
Pick
126
Las Vegas Raiders
Las Vegas Raiders
Skylar Thompson
Skylar Thompson
Kansas State · QB · Senior (RS)
Pick
127
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Logan Bruss
Logan Bruss
Wisconsin · OG · Senior (RS)
Pick
128
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
(from ARI)
Kalon Barnes
Kalon Barnes
Baylor · CB · Senior
Pick
129
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Alec Pierce
Alec Pierce
Cincinnati · WR · Senior
Pick
130
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Jerome Ford
Jerome Ford
Cincinnati · RB · Junior (RS)
Pick
131
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Brian Robinson
Brian Robinson
Alabama · RB · Senior (RS)
Pick
132
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Brandon Smith
Brandon Smith
Penn State · LB · Junior
Pick
133
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jamaree Salyer
Jamaree Salyer
Georgia · OG · Senior
Pick
134
San Francisco 49ers
San Francisco 49ers
Markquese Bell
Markquese Bell
Florida A&M · S · Senior
Pick
135
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Thomas Booker
Thomas Booker
Stanford · DT · Senior

PROJECTED TRADE WITH CHIEFS

Pick
136
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Chasen Hines
Chasen Hines
LSU · G · Senior
Pick
137
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
(from LAR through HOU)
Sam Williams
Sam Williams
Mississippi · EDGE · Senior
Pick
138
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Jesse Luketa
Jesse Luketa
Penn State · Edge · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
139
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Marcus McKethan
Marcus McKethan
North Carolina · OT · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
140
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Zach Carter
Zach Carter
Florida · DL · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
141
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
Tyler Goodson
Tyler Goodson
Iowa · RB · Junior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
142
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams
Damarri Mathis
Damarri Mathis
Pittsburgh · CB · Senior (RS)

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Pick
143
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Myjai Sanders
Myjai Sanders
Cincinnati · Edge · Senior

COMPENSATORY SELECTION

Follow Chad Reuter on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers select WR Skyy Moore in Round 2

After using the 28th overall pick on a wideout, the Green Bay Packers revisit the pass-catcher well in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Carson Strong only QB picked in Round 3

Carson Strong is the only QB selected in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Which AFC South team nabs the Nevada signal-caller?
news

Four-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Malik Willis, Kenny Pickett go top three in Round 1

Malik Willis is the first of five QBs selected in Round 1 of Chad Reuter's four-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. How high does the Liberty passer go?
news

Maurice Jones-Drew 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: QBs Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis go in top 10

The free agency frenzy and a bevy of blockbuster trades have reshaped rosters across the league. How could all of these moves impact Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft? Maurice Jones-Drew provides his first mock of this year.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 3.1: Chiefs add receiver in Round 1 after Tyreek Hill trade

After a wild opening wave of free agency -- with signings, releases and trades reshaping rosters across the league -- it's time to assess the impact on the 2022 NFL Draft. Daniel Jeremiah forecasts how the first 32 picks will play out in April.
news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks select Malik Willis; Travon Walker first defender selected

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine and the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade news, Lance Zierlein reveals his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Who goes No. 1 overall? Who do the Seahawks take with the first-round pick they will acquire from the Broncos? Check out the full rundown, 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Panthers take first QB off the board at No. 6 overall

Three teams select quarterbacks in Bucky Brooks' new forecast for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers making the first move for a passer. Check out the full projection for picks 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen

The Bills are among five teams that select wide receivers in Daniel Jeremiah's new mock draft. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bears reunite former Ohio State WR with Justin Fields in Round 2

The Bears reunite QB Justin Fields with one of his Ohio State teammates in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers add WR in Round 3

The Packers add a pass-catcher from the FCS in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Five trades, five QBs selected in Round 1

Five trades shake up the first round in Chad Reuter's first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers and Steelers moving up to land quarterbacks. Check out the forecast for Rounds 1-3.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW