Mock Draft

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 3.0: Packers nab 2 receivers in Round 1 after Davante Adams trade

Published: Mar 22, 2022 at 03:45 PM
Headshot_Author_Daniel_Jeremiah_1400x1000
Daniel Jeremiah

NFL Media analyst

After a wild opening wave of free agency -- with signings, releases and trades reshaping rosters across the league -- it's time to assess the impact on the 2022 NFL Draft. Here's my updated forecast for the first 32 picks in April.

Pick
1
Jacksonville Jaguars
Jacksonville Jaguars
Aidan Hutchinson
Aidan Hutchinson
Michigan · Edge · Senior

The Jags addressed the offensive line by tagging Cam Robinson and signing Brandon Scherff. Those moves point to a pass rusher with their first pick, and Hutchinson is the best one in the class.

Related Links

Pick
2
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
Travon Walker
Travon Walker
Georgia · Edge · Junior

Walker has the athleticism and scheme versatility to fit in with any of the teams at the top of the draft.

Pick
3
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Kayvon Thibodeaux
Oregon · Edge · Junior

The Texans are loaded with draft capital after the Deshaun Watson trade. Adding a premier pass rusher would be a good cornerstone for their rebuild.

Pick
4
New York Jets
New York Jets
Sauce Gardner
Sauce Gardner
Cincinnati · CB · Junior

The Jets added two quality secondary starters during free agency in D.J. Reed and Jordan Whitehead. Snagging the top cornerback in this draft would really round out a necessary overhaul in the back end of Robert Saleh's defense.

Pick
5
New York Giants
New York Giants
Ickey Ekwonu
Ickey Ekwonu
N.C. State · OT · Junior

This would be an ideal situation for new Giants GM Joe Schoen. Ekwonu is the best offensive lineman in the class.

Pick
6
Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers
Evan Neal
Evan Neal
Alabama · OT · Junior

The Panthers have been doing their homework on the quarterbacks in this class, and I won't be surprised if they go in that direction. However, Neal would be a Day 1 starter up front.

Pick
7
New York Giants
New York Giants
(via Bears)
Jermaine Johnson II
Jermaine Johnson II
Florida State · Edge · Senior (RS)

Johnson is an explosive edge rusher with outstanding production. Pairing him with Azeez Ojulari, who just posted eight sacks in his rookie campaign, could do wonders for New York's pass rush.

Pick
8
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons
Garrett Wilson
Garrett Wilson
Ohio State · WR · Junior

The Matt Ryan era is over, so this could be a landing spot for a quarterback. However, Marcus Mariota is a serviceable option. And in the wake of Calvin Ridley's suspension and Russell Gage's relocation to Tampa, the Falcons have a desperate need for a wide receiver.

Pick
9
Seattle Seahawks
Seattle Seahawks
(via Broncos)
Charles Cross
Charles Cross
Mississippi State · OT · Sophomore (RS)

The Seahawks need help in a lot of areas. Cross would be an immediate starter at left tackle.

Pick
10
New York Jets
New York Jets
(via Seahawks)
Drake London
Drake London
USC · WR · Junior

Zach Wilson, last year's No. 2 overall pick, needs some help to get back on track after a rocky rookie season. London would give Wilson a big third-down target and a red-zone weapon.

Pick
11
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
Kyle Hamilton
Kyle Hamilton
Notre Dame · S · Junior

The Commanders stop the slide of one of the highest-rated players in the entire class. Don't worry about the 4.59 40 time -- the versatile safety plays fast in pads.

Pick
12
Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings
Jordan Davis
Jordan Davis
Georgia · DT · Senior

Davis is a dominant run defender with plenty of untapped potential as a pass rusher. (You saw what the 6-foot-6, 341-pounder did at the NFL Scouting Combine, right?)

Pick
13
Houston Texans
Houston Texans
(via Browns)
Trent McDuffie
Trent McDuffie
Washington · CB · Junior

McDuffie checked in a little smaller than anticipated at the combine (5-10 3/4 and 193 pounds with 29 3/4-inch arms), but his tape is outstanding.

Pick
14
Baltimore Ravens
Baltimore Ravens
George Karlaftis
George Karlaftis
Purdue · Edge · Junior

Baltimore's signing of Morgan Moses eliminates the dire need at offensive tackle. Karlaftis plays with the passion and effort the Ravens covet.

Pick
15
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Dolphins)
Devonte Wyatt
Devonte Wyatt
Georgia · DT · Senior

Wyatt put on a show in Indianapolis. He'd add some youth and explosiveness to the Eagles' interior defensive line.

Pick
16
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
(via Colts)
Devin Lloyd
Devin Lloyd
Utah · LB · Senior (RS)

I know the Eagles typically avoid taking linebackers in the first round, but Lloyd would be too good to pass up at this point in the draft.

Pick
17
Los Angeles Chargers
Los Angeles Chargers
Trevor Penning
Trevor Penning
Northern Iowa · OT · Senior (RS)

One year after shoring up the blind side with the first-round selection of Rashawn Slater, the Chargers land their starting right tackle.

Pick
18
New Orleans Saints
New Orleans Saints
Kenny Pickett
Kenny Pickett
Pittsburgh · QB · Senior (RS)

Pickett could ultimately land in the top 10, but if he falls, I can't see him slipping past the Saints.

Pick
19
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles
Boye Mafe
Boye Mafe
Minnesota · Edge · Senior (RS)

Mafe followed a dominant Senior Bowl performance with an outstanding combine workout. The Eagles would be stacked with talent along the defensive front.

Pick
20
Pittsburgh Steelers
Pittsburgh Steelers
Derek Stingley Jr.
Derek Stingley Jr.
LSU · CB · Junior

This would be a fun fit in the Steelers' secondary. When healthy and dialed in, Stingley is a top-five talent in this class.

Pick
21
New England Patriots
New England Patriots
Jameson Williams
Jameson Williams
Alabama · WR · Junior

The Patriots need to get more dynamic weapons for Mac Jones. Though he's currently recovering from a torn ACL, Williams has elite top speed and toughness.

Pick
22
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
(via Raiders)
Chris Olave
Chris Olave
Ohio State · WR · Senior

It's well documented that the Packers don't historically take wideouts in the first round, but in the wake of Davante Adams' departure, this would be too tempting to pass up. Olave's the kind of polished route runner Aaron Rodgers would love.

Pick
23
Arizona Cardinals
Arizona Cardinals
Treylon Burks
Treylon Burks
Arkansas · WR · Junior

The Cardinals lost Christian Kirk in free agency, and Burks could slide right into that role.

Pick
24
Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys
Zion Johnson
Zion Johnson
Boston College · IOL · Senior

Johnson has position flexibility and would help protect Dak Prescott for the next decade.

Pick
25
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills
Breece Hall
Breece Hall
Iowa State · RB · Junior

The Bills are poised to make a Super Bowl run, and Hall could be the finishing touch on offense.

Pick
26
Tennessee Titans
Tennessee Titans
Tyler Smith
Tyler Smith
Tulsa · OT · Sophomore (RS)

Smith can play right tackle or slide inside to guard. His nasty play style would fit right into the Titans' physical culture.

Pick
27
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Travis Jones
Travis Jones
Connecticut · DT · Senior

The Bucs are losing some key pieces on their defensive front. Jones can start Day 1.

Pick
28
Green Bay Packers
Green Bay Packers
Jahan Dotson
Jahan Dotson
Penn State · WR · Senior

Why not? The Packers could completely revamp their receiving corps with Olave and Dotson. I know it probably won't happen, but a man can dream. 

Pick
29
Miami Dolphins
Miami Dolphins
(via 49ers)
Tyler Linderbaum
Tyler Linderbaum
Iowa · C · Junior (RS)

Linderbaum has Pro Bowl potential at the center position. He would complete the reworking of Miami's offensive line.

Pick
30
Kansas City Chiefs
Kansas City Chiefs
Arnold Ebiketie
Arnold Ebiketie
Penn State · Edge · Senior (RS)

The Chiefs need more pass-rush pop. Ebiketie can win with speed or power.

Pick
31
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals
Andrew Booth
Andrew Booth
Clemson · CB · Junior

Booth would provide a much-needed reinforcement to Cincinnati's secondary.

Pick
32
Detroit Lions
Detroit Lions
(via Rams)
Nakobe Dean
Nakobe Dean
Georgia · LB · Junior

In this slot, Dean would be the best value pick of the first round.

Follow Daniel Jeremiah on Twitter.

Related Content

news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Seahawks select Malik Willis; Travon Walker first defender selected

In the wake of the NFL Scouting Combine and the blockbuster Russell Wilson trade news, Lance Zierlein reveals his second mock of the 2022 NFL Draft. Who goes No. 1 overall? Who do the Seahawks take with the first-round pick they will acquire from the Broncos? Check out the full rundown, 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Panthers take first QB off the board at No. 6 overall

Three teams select quarterbacks in Bucky Brooks' new forecast for Round 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers making the first move for a passer. Check out the full projection for picks 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 2.0: Bills land another playmaking WR for Josh Allen

The Bills are among five teams that select wide receivers in Daniel Jeremiah's new mock draft. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Bears reunite former Ohio State WR with Justin Fields in Round 2

The Bears reunite QB Justin Fields with one of his Ohio State teammates in Round 2 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Packers add WR in Round 3

The Packers add a pass-catcher from the FCS in Round 3 of Chad Reuter's first three-round mock of the 2022 NFL Draft.
news

Three-round 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Five trades, five QBs selected in Round 1

Five trades shake up the first round in Chad Reuter's first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Panthers and Steelers moving up to land quarterbacks. Check out the forecast for Rounds 1-3.
news

Cynthia Frelund 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Who teams should pick to win now

Is Kenny Pickett or Matt Corral the first quarterback selected in Cynthia Frelund's analytics-driven mock? Check out each pick from 1 to 32.
news

Lance Zierlein 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Two trades; Bucs, Steelers find successors to Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger

Two trades mark Round 1 in Lance Zierlein's first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, with the Steelers moving up to select the second quarterback off the board. Check out his forecast for picks 1-32.
news

Bucky Brooks 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Matt Corral only QBs selected in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Bucky Brooks has just two quarterbacks coming off the board. On the other hand, six receivers hear their names called. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

Daniel Jeremiah 2022 NFL mock draft 1.0: Kenny Pickett, Malik Willis among 3 QBs taken in Round 1

In his first mock of the 2022 NFL Draft, Daniel Jeremiah has three quarterbacks going in Round 1 -- but only one coming off the board within the top 10 picks. Check out the full first-round projection, 1-32.
news

2021 NFL Draft, Day 2 mock: Packers scoop up WR Tutu Atwell for Aaron Rodgers in third round

With Round 1 of the 2021 NFL Draft in the books, Lance Zierlein projects how Rounds 2 and 3 will play out on Friday night. Will the Packers' third-round selection of a wide receiver help smooth things over with Aaron Rodgers?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW