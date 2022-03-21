Matt Ryan to Indianapolis: Five biggest takeaways from Colts-Falcons trade

Chris Ballard's quest to replace Andrew Luck continues. The general manager is shooting for the moon with a veteran signal-caller for the third straight offseason. Two years ago, Indy brought in a declining Philip Rivers on a one-year deal. Rivers was good enough to get Indianapolis to the postseason, but at that stage of his career, he was never going to be the long-term solution. Then Ballard swung a big trade for Carson Wentz, believing Frank Reich could get the former No. 2 overall pick back to the form that had him squarely in the MVP discussion when the two were working together in Philly back in 2017. That quickly blew up in Indy's face. Wentz cratered down the stretch, struggling in the offense and proving he's not a difference-maker -- failing to reach 230 yards passing in any of his final five games.

Now Ballard is taking another massive swipe at answering the QB conundrum that has perplexed him since Luck abruptly retired in August of 2019.

Ryan is in decline, but the 2016 NFL MVP can still make all the throws when protected. His subtle pocket movement keeps him alive, and he makes far better decisions than Wentz ever did. Ryan can still catch fire for stretches and play at a top-10 level. He hasn't lost his downfield ability, which is usually the first thing to go for aging QBs. At worst, he's a mid-level starter who can deftly run an offense. If the Colts had gotten anything close to that production from the QB position last season, they'd have made the postseason. Zero question.

Trading for Ryan is Ballard's best move yet to replace Luck. He provides a playoff-caliber roster the type of leadership it lacked with Wentz. But it's not hugely different than when Rivers was brought in -- just a couple extra years of leash.