Analysis

Matt Ryan to Indianapolis: Five biggest takeaways from Colts-Falcons trade

Published: Mar 21, 2022 at 05:03 PM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Matt Ryan just became the latest big-name quarterback to switch teams, as the Atlanta Falcons agreed to trade the longtime franchise face to the Indianapolis Colts on Monday.

In exchange for Ryan's services, the Colts are sending a third-round pick (No. 82 overall) in this year's draft to the Falcons, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport.

The latest spin of the QB carousel fills one void in Indy and creates another in Atlanta. Kevin Patra assesses the five biggest takeaways from the Colts' acquisition of Ryan.

1) Colts take another big swing at quarterback

Related Links

Chris Ballard's quest to replace Andrew Luck continues. The general manager is shooting for the moon with a veteran signal-caller for the third straight offseason. Two years ago, Indy brought in a declining Philip Rivers on a one-year deal. Rivers was good enough to get Indianapolis to the postseason, but at that stage of his career, he was never going to be the long-term solution. Then Ballard swung a big trade for Carson Wentz, believing Frank Reich could get the former No. 2 overall pick back to the form that had him squarely in the MVP discussion when the two were working together in Philly back in 2017. That quickly blew up in Indy's face. Wentz cratered down the stretch, struggling in the offense and proving he's not a difference-maker -- failing to reach 230 yards passing in any of his final five games.

Now Ballard is taking another massive swipe at answering the QB conundrum that has perplexed him since Luck abruptly retired in August of 2019.

Ryan is in decline, but the 2016 NFL MVP can still make all the throws when protected. His subtle pocket movement keeps him alive, and he makes far better decisions than Wentz ever did. Ryan can still catch fire for stretches and play at a top-10 level. He hasn't lost his downfield ability, which is usually the first thing to go for aging QBs. At worst, he's a mid-level starter who can deftly run an offense. If the Colts had gotten anything close to that production from the QB position last season, they'd have made the postseason. Zero question.

Trading for Ryan is Ballard's best move yet to replace Luck. He provides a playoff-caliber roster the type of leadership it lacked with Wentz. But it's not hugely different than when Rivers was brought in -- just a couple extra years of leash.

But if it's a third swing and miss from the GM, owner Jim Irsay's patience could finally wear thin.

2) Falcons blowing it up

After the pursuit of Deshaun Watson failed, Atlanta decided to blow up the entire operation. Ryan was the last piece keeping the Flacons in the not-good-but-not-horrendous purgatory of the NFL. Without the veteran MVP, ATL could contend for the 2023 No. 1 overall pick. The WR corps is in shambles with Calvin Ridley suspended for the year. The O-line remains a big question mark. Outside of Kyle Pitts and Cordarrelle Patterson, there isn't an intriguing player on offense. The defense has a few pieces in stud cornerback A.J. Terrell, defensive tackle Grady Jarrett and newly signed corner Casey Hayward, but it remains a rebuilding, suspect group. Now with a hole at QB, the Falcons are in rebuild mode. Perhaps Arthur Blank can spare some Home Depot tools for the reconstruction. The willingness to eat $40.5-plus million in dead cap by trading Ryan signals that second-year GM Terry Fontenot is ready to reset the deck completely.

Shortly after trading Ryan, Atlanta scooped up Marcus Mariota, giving the Falcons a vet with starting experience to bridge to the next phase of the rebuild. This is like the Lions taking on Jared Goff last offseason, although Atlanta's move came at a much smaller price tag than Detroit's. Mariota's a QB who can run the offense but probably isn't winning too many games to hurt your chances of getting a high draft pick to potentially select the next franchise signal-caller.

3) Baker Mayfield's landing spots dwindling

Mayfield reportedly wanted to go to Indy, likely for the same reasons it's a cushy landing spot for Ryan: The Colts offer a playoff-ready roster with a QB-friendly coach. Now the soon-to-be ex-Browns quarterback will have to consider other options. Teams still in need of QBs: Carolina, Detroit, Houston, Seattle.

Given their desire to stay in win-now mode under the 70-year-old Pete Carroll, the Seahawks make a lot of sense. Mayfield has proven he can lead a run-first offense and could keep Seattle competitive with DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett as his WRs.

Under Matt Rhule, Carolina can't figure out what it wants in a QB, but wouldn't Sam Darnold and Mayfield battling it out during training camp be fun (or sad, depending on your outlook)?

Houston and Detroit feel like they're comfortable running back their QB situations and waiting to draft a future signal-caller instead of trading for Mayfield, who will want a new contract.

Wherever Mayfield ends up, it won't be his top destination, which eschewed a chance to trade for the younger QB and instead picked a soon-to-be 37-year-old.

4) Indy owes the Washington Commanders a thank-you card

The Colts could swing a Ryan trade in part because the Commanders shipped two third-round picks (one conditional that can become a second-rounder) for Wentz while taking on the QB's hefty salary. Without that piece of the puzzle, a move for Ryan doesn't happen. In acquiring Ryan, Indy simply had to flip one of its third-rounders to Atlanta and use the cap space to sweeten the deal for the new QB. Seems like an easy move.

After the Colts traded Wentz, reports poured out of Indy that the brass was disappointed in the QB as a leader. Now the Colts are upgrading to a resoundingly respected Ryan. Look no further than how he handled the Falcons going after Watson to understand the type of person he is in the locker room.

Even in a trade Washington isn't involved in, the Commanders still somehow come out on the losing end.

5) Chris Ballard must remain aggressive

Trading for an aging quarterback comes with the presumption you're in win-now mode. Couple that with an owner who's probably still steaming months after his club botched the season with a stunning Week 18 loss to Jacksonville, and you can bet there are still moves to be made. Indy has a glaring hole at left tackle and desperately needs to add speed at receiver to complement Michael Pittman Jr. On defense, there is a need at corner. The draft can help with depth, but after Monday's move, Ballard needs to stay on the prowl. While the free-agent pool has been picked over, a playmaker like Will Fuller on the outside could provide boom-or-bust potential. Darius Leonard is already recruiting Julio Jones -- whom Ryan obviously has a relationship with. Questions about his health are likely the biggest issue with taking a big swing at Julio.

After Indy missed out on the postseason, an irate Jim Irsay promised changes. It took until March for those big moves to begin, but after trading away Wentz and importing Ryan, the Colts are off and running. Now Ballard must keep the pedal down.

Follow Kevin Patra on Twitter.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL free agency: Riskiest contracts given out so far? Jaguars' aggressive moves top the board

Gregg Rosenthal examines some of the riskiest contracts NFL teams have given out in free agency so far, including the Jaguars' acquisition of Christian Kirk and the Saints' signing of Marcus Maye.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Best contracts given out so far? Bucs find value, Chargers wisely break the bank

Which NFL teams astutely attacked the opening of free agency? Gregg Rosenthal spotlights some of the best contract signings thus far, with the Buccaneers finding value and the Chargers wisely breaking the bank for a true CB1.
news

Will Jaguars' spending spree pay off? Plus, ranking NFL's top 5 pass-rush duos after free agency shakeup

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks explores the rationale behind Jacksonville's aggressive spending spree. Plus, a look at the top five pass-rushing duos in the wake of the free agency frenzy. And how will the Packers replace Davante Adams?
news

Cleveland Browns' trade for Deshaun Watson underscores cold, hard reality

Deshaun Watson hovered like a ghost over the NFL for a year, ever-present but almost entirely unseen and unheard. Still facing 22 civil lawsuits, the quarterback was traded to the Browns on Friday. Judy Battista says the ordeal underscores a cold, hard reality.
news

Raiders acquiring Davante Adams from Packers: Who are the trade's biggest winners and losers?

Davante Adams will get the lucrative long-term deal he's long sought, but it will be coming from the Raiders instead of the Packers. Jeffri Chadiha highlights the winners and losers from the blockbuster trade.
news

2022 NFL free agency frenzy: Three good fits and three head-scratchers

The start of the new league year has significantly altered rosters across the NFL via big-money contracts and blockbuster trades. Cynthia Frelund spotlights three good moves and three head-scratchers. On which list does the Steelers' signing of Mitchell Trubisky land?
news

2022 NFL free agency: Biggest moves (and non-moves) so far

While Russell Wilson heads to Denver to chase a title, all remains quiet with Kyler Murray in Arizona. Marc Sessler runs through the biggest moves (and non-moves) of the 2022 free agency period so far.
news

Broncos, Chargers gain ground on AFC West, rest of conference with aggressive start to offseason

No two teams have done more to close the gap in their division and conference than the Broncos and Chargers. Jim Trotter discusses their recent moves and why each could be seen as a legitimate contender.
news

2022 NFL free agency tracker: Latest signings, trades, contract info for all 32 teams

The grand reshuffling of NFL rosters is upon us. So ... who's going where? NFL.com's free agency tracker provides real-time team-by-team updates of all the key additions and trades in this frenzied period.
news

Tom Brady's unretirement stirring but not surprising; Vikings know Kirk Cousins is better than QB limbo

Tom Brady never seemed fully convinced he was retiring, even when he was retiring. So it's no real surprise, Judy Battista writes, that the seven-time Super Bowl champion is coming back for a 23rd season. Plus, thoughts on Kirk Cousins' extension and Michael Gallup's new contract.
news

Broncos hype out of control after Russell Wilson trade; plus, five NFL draft prospects on the rise

The Broncos hype train's in full force after the blockbuster trade for Russell Wilson, but Bucky Brooks says everyone needs to pump the brakes on Denver. Plus, five prospects on the rise after the NFL Scouting Combine. And what's next for Jordan Love?
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW