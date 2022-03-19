Will Jaguars' spending spree pay off? Plus, ranking NFL's top 5 pass-rush duos after free agency shakeup

The Jaguars might have gone a long way toward fixing the problem by signing five-time Pro Bowl guard Brandon Scherff to join an offensive line that kept Cam Robinson on a franchise tag and has a player with starting potential (Walker Little) in the bullpen. With more size, strength and skill at the line of scrimmage, the Jaguars have the potential to run the ball with James Robinson and Travis Etienne or throw the ball all over the yard with Lawrence tossing to his new targets on the perimeter.

Christian Kirk, Zay Jones and Evan Engram might have signed deals that raised eyebrows around the league but in Pederson's offense, they could thrive in their respective roles. I know that statement will garner some quizzical looks from observers who view me as a homer, but I played with Pederson in Green Bay, and that offense was built around B-plus receivers playing in a system that accentuated their talents.

In Philadelphia, Pederson won a Super Bowl with Nelson Agholor, Alshon Jeffery, Torrey Smith and Zach Ertz positioned in the key roles on the perimeter. Think about that. None of the aforementioned players were viewed as transcendent stars at that stage of their careers, but they were effective as a group. Their collective talents were good enough to rack up yards and produce points.

Kirk and Jones are polished route runners with versatile games that could make them interchangeable pieces on the perimeter. As veterans with experience playing inside and outside, Pederson could deploy either pass catcher as an "X" (split end), "Z" (flanker) or "E" (slot receiver). With Marvin Jones also on the roster, the Jaguars have an experienced trio of pass catchers to insert into a system that creates easy completions for the quarterback.

Despite the attention paid to Kirk and Jones due to their contracts, Engram could emerge as the focal point of the passing game due to his ability to play like a "Jumbo" slot receiver. As a tight end with receiver-like athleticism and skill, the one-time Pro Bowl selectee could become a mismatch option and seam runner as he steps into the role that helped Ertz emerge as a star in Philadelphia.