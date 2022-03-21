2022 NFL free agency: Riskiest contracts given out so far? Jaguars' aggressive moves top the board

﻿Ja'Whaun Bentley﻿ to the Patriots: The two-year deal worth a maximum of $9 million keeps the Patriots' linebacker group slow and vulnerable on passing downs, just like last year. Bentley is listed here more as an example of the low-risk, low-reward re-signings the Patriots have loaded up on in the first week of free agency.

﻿Frank Clark﻿ re-signing with the Chiefs: I expected the Chiefs to cut Clark after a disastrous season, but his previous contract was so onerous that they almost had no choice but to restructure his deal. He's now set to make $29 million over the next two years. The Chiefs' front office is right to point out he would have been nearly as expensive to cut as release and that's true. But that's the fault of the old contract … which they signed. If Clark was a free agent, no team would have given him anything close to this deal after his previous two seasons.