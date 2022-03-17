2022 NFL free agency: Biggest moves (and non-moves) so far

Cleveland's messy handling of Baker Mayfield: I fell in love with the Browns as a middle school kid living on the East Coast in 1986. Thirty-six years later, the relationship feels over. Cleveland's attempted pursuit of Deshaun Watson, who is facing 22 civil lawsuits accusing him of sexual assault and harassment, doubles as a hard stop for my fandom. And while I opened this hand-typed flight of fancy with a diatribe about relentlessly upgrading under center, I'm nonplussed by how the team has treated Mayfield.

(UPDATE: NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Mayfield has requested a trade, which, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo, the Browns do not plan to honor.)

I understand if a pocket of Browns fans disagree on both fronts.

It remains to be seen if Mayfield stays put. I'd understand if he wants out. Baker's Tuesday night letter to fans might be viewed as a little extra by some ("Did Jimmy Garoppolo pen missives to the Bay Area," one might ask, "when the Niners chased after Trey Lance?"), but Mayfield's Cleveland run requires context. He never shied away from helming a Browns team that went 1-31 in the two seasons before he was taken first overall in 2018. He never complained about having four coaches in as many seasons, instead embracing a challenge that peaked with Mayfield becoming the first Cleveland quarterback in history to beat Pittsburgh in the playoffs.

For Browns fans of a certain ilk, that stuff matters.

Yes, Baker has shown himself to be a few tiers below the superstar club, and he seemed to lose chunks of the locker room after Odell Beckham's embarrassingly public exodus. I understand the desire to upgrade. I don't understand including Watson in Cleveland's pool of candidates. Or how the team can turn around and tell Mayfield he's still their guy. If he sticks around, Baker's been reduced to a one-year patch. Either way, Mayfield should be remembered as an all-in player who brought fire to a team -- and city -- that desperately needed it after eons of listless, wanting quarterback play.