NFC Roster Reset: Biggest signings/losses, burning question for each team ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft





BURNING QUESTION: Can the Eagles get back on track after a nightmarish finish to 2023?





The weight of expectation -- and perhaps a bit too much complacency -- buried the Eagles in the final two months of the 2023 season, and it appears as if longtime general manager Howie Roseman isn’t interested in allowing a repeat performance in 2024. He traded away Haason Reddick, effectively swapping him out for Bryce Huff. He let D’Andre Swift and Kevin Byard walk, replacing them with equal -- if not better -- talents in Saquon Barkley and C.J. Gardner-Johnson. Adding DeVante Parker gives the team veteran depth at receiver, while Roseman pulled a move that very much fit his style when he snagged the disgruntled former first-round QB Kenny Pickett from the team residing on the other side of the state. Will all of this amount to an improvement, or will results still come down to the coaching staff and the most important contributors? And are the Eagles prepared to replace Jason Kelce with either Cam Jurgens or a draft pick? It all remains to be seen, but if we’ve learned one thing thus far in 2024, it’s that Roseman doesn’t believe in much of a vacation -- especially after disaster descended upon his team at the end of last season.