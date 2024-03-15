Steelers trading QB Kenny Pickett to Eagles, clearing way for Russell Wilson to start

Such a pairing never worked out as intended. Pickett began his rookie season as a backup to Mitchell Trubisky, but found himself in the heat of NFL battle by Week 4 when Tomlin called on him to replace the struggling Trubisky. From there through the midway point of the 2023 season, Pickett remained the team's starter, but he struggled to find consistency in both performance and availability, with numerous injuries costing him playing time.

The most damning sign that the Pickett era might be close to an end came when Tomlin decided to proceed with veteran backup Mason Rudolph over a healthy Pickett in the final month of the Steelers' 2023 season, which saw Rudolph lead Pittsburgh to an unlikely playoff berth. The series of events threw the entire quarterback situation into the waters of uncertainty entering 2024, leading the Steelers to sign the recently released Wilson in March.

Pittsburgh apparently being intent to start Wilson in the upcoming season has now led to the decision to trade Pickett. He won't have a chance to start in Philadelphia, either, where franchise quarterback Jalen Hurts is firmly entrenched as QB1 entering 2024.

Pickett's struggles in Pittsburgh will never fully be blamed solely on the quarterback. He spent a season and a half playing under embattled offensive coordinator Matt Canada, whose ineptitude as a play-caller enraged Steelers fans and finally forced Tomlin to fire him during the 2024 season. Pickett showed glimpses of immediate improvement in the post-Canada world, but wasn't able to stay on the field long enough to prove it was Canada, not Pickett that was the problem under center.