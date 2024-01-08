Falcons fire Arthur Smith as head coach after three seasons

In Smith's first season, an aging Matt Ryan led an offense that struggled to move the ball while Atlanta's defense continued to get shredded. In 2021, the Falcons' offense ranked 29th in yards and 26th in points.

In 2022, Atlanta signed Marcus Mariota, who played under Smith in Tennessee. The mobile quarterback helped boost the Falcons' rushing attack, leading the league in attempts and finishing third in rushing yards. But Mariota's struggles as a passer sank their playoff chances before Smith turned to rookie Desmond Ridder to close the lost season.

Smith insisted from the offseason's onset that Ridder would be the club's starter. Things began swimmingly to open the 2023 campaign, with the Falcons getting off to a 2-0 start. But Ridder hit sizable rough patches, highlighted by a trove of turnovers, ultimately leading to a benching in Week 9. Smith continued to flip-flop his starting quarterbacks down the stretch, with Ridder nor Taylor Heinicke offering consistency.

Throughout his tenure, Smith was heavily criticized for how the Falcons used highly drafted weapons. Atlanta used top-10 picks on tight end Kyle Pitts (No. 4 overall in 2021), receiver Drake London (No. 8 overall in 2022) and running back Bijan Robinson (No. 8 overall in 2023). Despite the talent, Atlanta's offense struggled to find consistency and lacked big plays in the passing game. Ultimately, the struggles at quarterback doomed Smith.

Even as the investments on defense in 2023 turned the unit from moribund into a top-10 unit in scoring D for the first time since 2017, the Falcons still finished outside looking in due to the offensive issues, including disastrous turnovers and some poorly managed coaching situations.

The Falcons lost four of their final five games to close Smith's tenure, including Sunday's defeat to rival New Orleans.