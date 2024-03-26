Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to play on current contract for 2024 season

Earlier this month, the Cowboys converted a $5 million roster bonus into a signing bonus, shaving $4 million off Prescott's salary cap figure. That number still sits at a whopping $55.445 million. The club also added two additional void years through 2028.

Prescott signed a four-year, $160 million contract in 2021, which included no-trade and no-tag clauses. With no extension forthcoming, Prescott is on his way toward free agency in 2025. If Dallas doesn't eventually sign the QB to an extension, he'd still count $40.46 million against the 2025 salary cap.

In 2021, Prescott owned all the leverage after Dallas used back-to-back franchise tags on the QB. That leverage allowed him to negotiate a shorter, four-year deal than the five-year pact the club preferred. Given his massive cap number, Prescott still owns a ton of leverage. Instead of bowing to that power, the Cowboys seem to be content to let things play out.

There is still time for sides to figure things out, and owner Jerry Jones doesn't seem to be sweating the future, saying Tuesday, "We are where we are. We have our contract. We're locked and loaded for this year, and we can see as we move along how we are thinking."