NFL Power Rankings: Eagles, Falcons jump up after free agency frenzy; Cowboys, Titans slip

The coming return of Joe Burrow from a torn wrist ligament bumps the Bengals up from their post-Super Bowl ranking of No. 18, but the Tee Higgins situation keeps me from taking them much higher. I don't know how this episode will end. Cincinnati already lost a pretty big chunk of experience this offseason, and it feels like a team still in that Super Bowl window would want to keep as many of its stars as possible. I liked the Bengals getting Vonn Bell back. I feel like he might have played a bigger role during his previous stop in Cincinnati (2020-22) than I first realized, and the group was a mess without him (and Jessie Bates) last season. There's no Bates on the roster, but the rest of the secondary should be better with another year of cohesion together. They might also be slightly better at tight end and running back with the changes they've made there. Tanner Hudson might be a sleeper if he can fend off Mike Gesicki for a pass-catching role. But the hope is anyone at that position will only see so many passes thrown their way, unless a Higgins trade becomes inevitable.