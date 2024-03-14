Commanders trading QB Sam Howell to Seahawks, teams exchanging draft picks

Howell departs Washington after one season spent as the team's starter, a campaign in which he flashed potential as a playmaker (especially out of structure), but failed to find the consistency necessary to prove he can be a reliable starter in the NFL. As Washington's season unraveled, Howell became increasingly prone to turnovers, playing more and more outside of himself and suffering the consequences.

Rivera was prepared to bench Howell in favor of veteran backup Jacoby Brissett, but a mid-week injury sidelined Brissett, forcing Howell back into the lineup before he could completely lose the job. By the end of the year, it was clear Rivera would be gone, and Howell could follow him out the door.