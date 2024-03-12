Commanders add Marcus Mariota to QB room ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Mariota, 30, was Jalen Hurts' backup in Philadelphia last season, completing 15 of his 23 passes (65.2%) for 164 yards, one TD and one INT and rushing eight times for 52 yards. He started 11 games for the Falcons in 2022 but otherwise has seen limited action with three different teams since he was benched as the Titans' starter midway through the 2019 season.

Assuming the Commanders draft a quarterback at No. 2 overall, Mariota could serve as a veteran mentor. The former No. 2 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft never panned out as the star some thought he'd be, but he's started 74 career games (34-40 record), throwing for 15,820 yards, 93 TDs and 55 INTs and running for 17 TDs. He's also caught two TD passes in his career, including one in the playoffs off his own pass.