NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 12

- NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
SIGNINGS
- QB Josh Allen had his salary converted to clear $16.7 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
- DT DaQuan Jones agreed to terms with a two-year deal worth up to $16 million with $10.5 fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jones' contract has the max value of $18 million, Rapoport added. The team has since announced the deal.
SIGNINGS
- TE Mike Gesicki is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
SIGNINGS
- CB Darious Williams is finalizing a three-year deal to sign with the Rams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per sources.
SIGNINGS
- QB Sam Darnold is expected to sign a one-year deal worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
- RB Aaron Jones agreed to terms on a one-year, $7 million deal with the Vikings, per Rapoport and Pelissero.
- K John Parker Romo, who spent time in the XFL, is signing with the Vikings, Pelissero reported.
ROSTER CUTS
- DL Dean Lowry is being released, per Pelissero. The team later announced the move.
- LB William Kwenkeu waived, the team announced.
SIGNINGS
- WR Jalen Reagor is re-signing with the Patriots on a one-year deal worth nearly $1.3 million.
SIGNINGS
- OL Matt Hennessy is signing with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
SIGNINGS
- QB Marcus Mariota is signing with the Commanders on a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.