News roundup

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 12

Published: Mar 12, 2024 at 10:25 AM
NFLShield
Around the NFL Staff

NFL.com

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

  • NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order
Buffalo Bills
Buffalo Bills

SIGNINGS

  • QB Josh Allen had his salary converted to clear $16.7 million in cap space, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.
  • DT DaQuan Jones agreed to terms with a two-year deal worth up to $16 million with $10.5 fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. Jones' contract has the max value of $18 million, Rapoport added. The team has since announced the deal.
Cincinnati Bengals
Cincinnati Bengals

SIGNINGS

  • TE Mike Gesicki is signing a one-year deal worth up to $3.25 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported, per a source.
Los Angeles Rams
Los Angeles Rams

SIGNINGS

Minnesota Vikings
Minnesota Vikings

SIGNINGS


ROSTER CUTS

  • DL Dean Lowry is being released, per Pelissero. The team later announced the move.
  • LB William Kwenkeu waived, the team announced.
New England Patriots
New England Patriots

SIGNINGS

  • WR Jalen Reagor is re-signing with the Patriots on a one-year deal worth nearly $1.3 million.
Philadelphia Eagles
Philadelphia Eagles

SIGNINGS

  • OL Matt Hennessy is signing with the Eagles, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders

SIGNINGS

  • QB Marcus Mariota is signing with the Commanders on a one-year deal worth $6 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

