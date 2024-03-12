 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returning to Eagles on three-year contract for up to $33M

Published: Mar 12, 2024 at 07:22 PM
nfl-shield-1400x1000
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is flying back to Philadelphia.

Following a season with the Detroit Lions, Gardner-Johnson is returning to play for the Eagles on a three-year pact worth up to $33 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Gardner-Johnson fit splendidly with the Eagles during their Super Bowl run in the 2022 season, leading the NFL with six interceptions. However, he hit free agency and ventured to Detroit, where he helped the Lions to a historic run to the NFC Championship Game but missed the majority of the season due to a torn pectoral.

Presumably healthy and ready to go, CJGJ is "flying home," as he put it in a Tuesday tweet. With safety Sydney Brown coming back from a torn ACL, Gardner-Johnson could slide in to a starting safety spot, but his versatility has long been one of his best traits.

The 26-year-old began his career with three seasons for the New Orleans Saints before joining the Eagles for a year and then the aforementioned dalliance in Detroit.

Now, the No. 10 free agent on Gregg Rosenthal's Top 101 is returning to where he authored his best year. In 2023, the Eagles fell flat after a stellar start, losing five of their last six before bowing out in the wild-card round. With the retirements of Jason Kelce and Fletcher Cox, Gardner-Johnson's contributions to the locker room could be as beneficial as anything. He infused energy, toughness and playmaking into Philly during a one-year stop and will now look to help the Eagles return to their NFC championship form.

Related Content

news

Panthers acquiring Steelers WR Diontae Johnson for CB Donte Jackson; teams swapping picks

The Carolina Panthers are acquiring wide receiver Diontae Johnson and the No. 240 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft from the Steelers in exchange for cornerback Donte Jackson and the No. 178 overall pick, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported, per sources.
news

Texans, DE Danielle Hunter agree to terms on two-year, $49M contract

Four-time Pro Bowl pass rusher Danielle Hunter is signing a two-year, $49 million deal with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday.
news

Buccaneers re-sign LB Lavonte David to one-year contract worth up to $10 million

The Buccaneers are re-signing linebacker Lavonte David to a one-year, $9 million contract that can become worth up to $10 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Giants signing QB Drew Lock as veteran backup to Daniel Jones

The New York Giants found their veteran backup. Big Blue is signing Drew Lock, who will replace Tyrod Taylor as the quarterback behind Daniel Jones.
news

Steelers signing ex-Ravens LB Patrick Queen to three-year, $41 million deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing ex-Ravens linebacker Patrick Queen to a three-year, $41 million contract, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday.
news

Ravens signing ex-Titans RB Derrick Henry to two-year, $16 million deal

Derrick Henry is headed to one of the top contenders in the AFC. The veteran running back is expected to sign with the Baltimore Ravens, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Tuesday.
news

Falcons signing WR Darnell Mooney to three-year, $39 million contract

The Falcons and WR Darnell Mooney have agreed to a three-year, $39 million deal that includes $26 million fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cincinnati Bengals trading RB Joe Mixon to Houston Texans

The Cincinnati Bengals are trading running back Joe Mixon to the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Tuesday
news

Commanders add Marcus Mariota to QB room ahead of 2024 NFL Draft

Marcus Mariota and the Washington Commanders have agreed to terms on a one-year contract, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Tuesday. The contract is for $6 million and can reach up to $10 million based on incentives, Pelissero added.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, March 12

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

RB Aaron Jones to sign with Minnesota Vikings after release from Packers

Aaron Jones has agreed to terms with the Vikings on a one-year, $7 million deal. The Pro Bowl running back was released Monday by the Packers, who replaced him with Josh Jacobs.