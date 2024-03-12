DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson returning to Eagles on three-year contract for up to $33M

Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is flying back to Philadelphia.

Following a season with the Detroit Lions, Gardner-Johnson is returning to play for the Eagles on a three-year pact worth up to $33 million, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.

Gardner-Johnson fit splendidly with the Eagles during their Super Bowl run in the 2022 season, leading the NFL with six interceptions. However, he hit free agency and ventured to Detroit, where he helped the Lions to a historic run to the NFC Championship Game but missed the majority of the season due to a torn pectoral.

Presumably healthy and ready to go, CJGJ is "flying home," as he put it in a Tuesday tweet. With safety Sydney Brown coming back from a torn ACL, Gardner-Johnson could slide in to a starting safety spot, but his versatility has long been one of his best traits.

The 26-year-old began his career with three seasons for the New Orleans Saints before joining the Eagles for a year and then the aforementioned dalliance in Detroit.