Eagles signing RB Saquon Barkley to three-year, $37.75 million deal

Still, the Giants, who added veteran RB Devin Singletary later Monday, appeared to want him back – at their price.

"He's a guy we'd like to have back," Giants GM Joe Schoen told reporters during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine last month in Indianapolis.

Barkley, 27, was effective in 2023, tallying 962 rush yards and six rushing TDs, along with 41 receptions for 280 yards and four TDs in 14 starts in 2023. But it was a step down from his brilliant 2022 season in which he totaled 1,650 yards from scrimmage.

Plus, injuries have marred his career since entering the NFL in 2018 as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft that year. He missed three games last season with an ankle injury, which also affected his 2021 season. Barkley also suffered a torn ACL and MCL in 2020, which limited him to two games that season.

This is now two offseasons in a row where the Eagles have made a major move at running back. Last year, they swung a trade during the 2023 NFL Draft to land D’Andre Swift via trade from the Lions. The Eagles are poised to lose Swift, who is expected to sign with the Bears at the start of free agency.

In 10 games against the Eagles (including a 2022 playoff game in Philadelphia), Barkley has rushed 147 times for 676 yards and six TDs, adding 36 receptions for 271 and one TD. His only two 100-yard rushing games against the Eagles both came in his Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2018. Now the Giants are set to face their former star at least twice per season.