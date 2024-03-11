 Skip to main content
Eagles signing RB Saquon Barkley to three-year, $37.75 million deal

Published: Mar 11, 2024 at 02:51 PM
Eric Edholm

Lead Draft Writer

Saquon Barkley's time with the New York Giants is coming to an end, although they'll still see plenty of him.

The running back is expected to sign with the rival Philadelphia Eagles when free agency opens officially, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport, Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday, per sources.

Barkley's deal will be for three years and $37.75 million, which will place him just behind Christian McCaffrey, Alvin Kamara and Jonathan Taylor for one of the richest current contracts for a running back.

The Giants opted not to place the franchise tag on Barkley for a second straight year, which would have cost them $12.1 million. Tagging Barkley in 2023 led to a brief holdout, followed by a revised one-year deal to keep him in New York last season.

Still, the Giants, who added veteran RB Devin Singletary later Monday, appeared to want him back – at their price.

"He's a guy we'd like to have back," Giants GM Joe Schoen told reporters during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine last month in Indianapolis.

Barkley, 27, was effective in 2023, tallying 962 rush yards and six rushing TDs, along with 41 receptions for 280 yards and four TDs in 14 starts in 2023. But it was a step down from his brilliant 2022 season in which he totaled 1,650 yards from scrimmage.

Plus, injuries have marred his career since entering the NFL in 2018 as the No. 2 overall pick in the draft that year. He missed three games last season with an ankle injury, which also affected his 2021 season. Barkley also suffered a torn ACL and MCL in 2020, which limited him to two games that season.

This is now two offseasons in a row where the Eagles have made a major move at running back. Last year, they swung a trade during the 2023 NFL Draft to land D’Andre Swift via trade from the Lions. The Eagles are poised to lose Swift, who is expected to sign with the Bears at the start of free agency.

In 10 games against the Eagles (including a 2022 playoff game in Philadelphia), Barkley has rushed 147 times for 676 yards and six TDs, adding 36 receptions for 271 and one TD. His only two 100-yard rushing games against the Eagles both came in his Offensive Rookie of the Year season in 2018. Now the Giants are set to face their former star at least twice per season.

The move actually brings Barkley slightly closer to his home, having grown up in Coplay, Pa., which is just outside of Allentown -- about an hour from the Eagles' facility. And it adds another star talent to the Eagles' offense alongside Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, assuming Barkley's health doesn't become an issue again.

news

Dolphins LT Terron Armstead will play in 2024, agrees to adjusted contract

The Dolphins and LT Terron Armstead have finalized an agreement to adjust his contract, clearing his way for a return in Miami in 2024, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders agree to terms with QB Gardner Minshew on two-year, $25M contract

The Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to terms with quarterback Gardner Minshew on a two-year, $25 million deal with $15 million full guaranteed, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. 
news

Giants agree to contract with RB Devin Singletary as Saquon Barkley heads to rival Eagles

The Giants and running back Devin Singletary have reached an agreement on a free-agent contract, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Packers signing safety Xavier McKinney to four-year, $68 million deal

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Giants safety Xavier McKinney to a four-year, $68 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Panthers, OL Robert Hunt agree to five-year, $100M contract

The Carolina Panthers have agreed to terms with ex-Dolphins offensive guard Robert Hunt on a five-year, $100 million deal, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported on Monday. 
news

DE Bryce Huff signing three-year, $51.1 million deal with Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles are signing former Jets pass rusher Bryce Huff to a three-year, $51.1 million deal, with a maximum annual value of $20.033 million, NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reported.
news

Kirk Cousins agrees to four-year, $180M contract with Atlanta Falcons

Kirk Cousins' six-year run in Minneapolis is over. The veteran quarterback has agreed to a four-year contract with the Atlanta Falcons, his agent, Mike McCartney, announced on Monday.
news

Packers expected to sign ex-Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, release Aaron Jones

The Green Bay Packers are expected to sign former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs to a free-agent contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday. Following the news of Jacobs' signing, Green Bay is also releasing  Aaron Jones, Pelissero and Rapoport reported. 
news

Jaguars signing ex-Bills WR Gabe Davis to three-year, $39 million contract

The Jaguars are signing former Bills WR Gabe Davis to a three-year, $39 million contract that's worth up to $50 million, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.
news

Raiders signing DT Christian Wilkins to four-year, $110 million deal

The Las Vegas Raiders are signing former Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins to a four-year, $110 million deal, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

Vikings signing ex-Texans pass rusher Jonathan Greenard to four-year, $76 million deal

The Vikings are signing DE Jonathan Greenard to a four-year, $76 million contract, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Monday.