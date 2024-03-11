Titans signing ex-Cowboys RB Tony Pollard to three-year, $24 million contract

New Titans head coach Brian Callahan might also be looking for a change in run style in his lead back. Henry is more of an old-school power back while Pollard is a more accomplished receiver with more wiggle.

The move is also a homecoming for Pollard, who turns 27 years old in April. He played his college ball at Memphis, having been raised around the city growing up. In five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, Pollard totaled 3,621 rush yards and 23 TDs along with 176 rushes for 1,319 yards and five more scores.

Pollard was coming off a career-best season in 2022 when he was anointed Dallas' starter in the backfield. Although he totaled 1,316 scrimmage yards in 17 starts in 2023, which nearly matched his 2022 total, that production came on 75 more touches than the season before. Pollard's rushing average dropped from 5.2 to 4.0 and his receiving average dropped from 9.5 to 5.7, respectively, from 2022 to 2023.

Pollard is set to earn $24 million over three years -- the same length and money that D’Andre Swift is expected to earn with the Chicago Bears. Upgrading the rushing attack appears to be a strategy in the early goings of the offseason, as Tennessee is also signing former Broncos center Lloyd Cushenberry, per Rapoport.