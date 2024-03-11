Bears, RB D'Andre Swift agree to terms on three-year, $24 million deal

Swift will now return to the NFC North after spending his first three seasons in Detroit. The 2020 second-rounder totaled 1,680 rush yards for 18 TDs and 156 receptions for 1,198 yards and seven more TDs in 40 games (16 starts) with the Lions.

Last season was Swift's first as a full-time starter, starting 15 of his 16 games with the Eagles before sitting out the Week 18 finale. Swift did a lot of his damage early in the season before leveling off, amassing back-to-back 100-yard rush games in Weeks 2 and 3 but not surpassing the 80-yard mark again until Week 15 (92 yards vs. the Giants).

The Bears ranked second in the NFL in rush yards per game at 141.1 last season, but nearly one-third of that production came from QBs Justin Fields and Tyson Bagent. The team appeared to want an upgrade over Khalil Herbert, who finished second on the roster to Fields in rushing yards with 611. D’Onta Foreman, who ran for 425 yards last season, is a free agent.

A Swift-Roschon Johnson combo might give the Bears a good inside-outside tandem. Johnson, a 2023 fourth-rounder of the Bears, ran for 352 yards and caught 34 passes for 209 yards as a rookie.